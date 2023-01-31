Australian goddess Natalie Roser took her fans by surprise as she modeled in her lingerie for a special holiday announcement in her latest share.

The 32-year-old swimsuit model was photographed posing away in a spacious doorway while she rocked a stunning black lingerie set.

However, this wasn’t just any ordinary lingerie set.

The masterfully crafted set was created and designed by Natalie under her company’s name Rose and Bare.

As always, the blonde beauty looked phenomenal in the striking piece as she enjoyed her mini photo shoot.

Luckily for fans, Natalie shared the two mesmerizing shots with her 1.4 million followers via Instagram.

Natalie Roser shares lingerie special for Valentine’s Day

Per usual, Natalie radiated a goddess-like energy while her sun-kissed skin effortlessly glistened in the rustic doorway.

The Aussie folded her arms over her head while she sported a white, oversized button-up.

The baggy shirt was left completely unbuttoned as she sported her lovely lingerie brand underneath.

Natalie was captured wearing her matching, sheer black set. The newly released set included a sheer and lacy bralette that featured a gold clasp in the middle.

The cheeky bottoms featured the same sheer and lacy design and further incorporated a gold O-ring accent on each of the straps that rested along her hips.

Natalie’s hair was left down in light waves while her voluminous locks trickled down her back.

In preparation for the cutesy February holiday, she captioned the post, “@roseandbare x #ValentinesDay 🌹🖤.”

Natalie Roser is the founder and designer of Rose and Bare

When Natalie isn’t busy pursuing her many modeling gigs, the blonde beauty is busy running her Rose and Bare lingerie company.

The company is designed to make the individual feel more comfortable and supported while wearing the products.

The brand also offers buyers a wide selection of nude-colored styles and patterns that all come at an affordable price.

In one of the company’s Instagram posts, Natalie modeled in one of the neutral-toned sets as she lay along the spacious, cream-colored staircase.

The post was captioned, “Nudes done better. Shop your shade with us. @natalie_roser wears the #3shade Little Lift & Little G.”

With Valentine’s Day now right around the corner, it would be the perfect time to browse Natalie’s incredible lingerie selection before the deals are gone.

Fans should also head to Rose and Bare’s website along with their Instagram page to keep up to date with its latest drops and future sales.

Natalie Roser also partnered with SurfAid

In another Instagram post, Natalie announced her partnership with high-end clothing company Shona Joy as they further teamed up with SurfAid.

SurfAid is an international charitable organization that works in the Mentawai Islands of Indonesia.

The organization’s core mission is to improve the health, well-being, and resilience of remote communities and to further connect them through the beautiful sport of surfing.

Both Natalie and Shona Joy participated in the organization’s mission while together, they strived to make a positive impact.

The Australian beauty modeled the clothing that Shona Joy would then donate to the organization with each garment purchased.

While the model helped promote the good cause, she further styled in Shona Joy’s matching floral-printed bikini set while she stared out into the beautiful blue, rippling ocean.

She captioned the post, “Photos vs video? 🤍 Loved shooting for the new @shonajoy swim range 👏🏼 So many beautiful pieces and with each garment sold from the swim collection, a donation of $5 will be made to @SurfAid 🤍 ad.”