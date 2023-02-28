Natalie Roser is a complete luminary in her field of work, especially when it comes time to hit the beach.

The Australian swimsuit model is a natural beach babe at heart, and as expected, she’s got an outstanding amount of photographs to prove it.

When Natalie isn’t busy indulging in her other endeavors, you can find her along Australian beaches.

In her latest share, the Aussie combined her work and play time as she strolled along the beach in her black bikini.

Natalie indulged in the sunny day while splashing along the ocean shoreline.

Luckily for fans, the model shared this bikini stroll along the ocean with her 1.4 million followers via Instagram.

Natalie Roser hits the beach in her black bikini

In the short clip, Natalie was first seen walking up from the beautiful blue ocean water as she splashed her way toward the white sand.

As she strolled along, the model looked to be thoroughly enjoying the moment as she sported a matching black bikini set.

The matching set included a low-cut halter top and a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bikini bottoms.

Both pieces perfectly sculpted Natalie’s curves while accentuating her toned physique.

The 32-year-old beauty even tagged the mastermind behind the design, which was Its Now Cool swimwear store.

Natalie’s long hair was left down for the short clip as it was still damp from her recent dip.

She also rocked a naturally stunning, makeup-free face while she enjoyed her peaceful walk in her teeny black bikini.

She simply captioned the post, “Here I come 💥💥 @itsnowcool.”

Natalie Roser teamed up with Maxim Magazine to be featured on the cover of their new March issue

In another recent post, Natalie announced that she’d be the main face on the cover of Maxim’s March 2023 issue.

This special March edition takes a deeper look at Natalie’s successful modeling career and her incredible success as an entrepreneur.

For this timeless shot, the model decided to style in one of her Rose and Bare lingerie sets. The black set included a lacy bralette that featured a flashy gold clasp in the middle.

She further coordinated the bralette with some matching sheer bottoms. The bottoms were a high-waisted fit that rested perfectly along the model’s hips.

Both pieces looked phenomenal on Natalie, accentuating her toned physique and making her complexion effortlessly glow for the cover shot.

She captioned the post, “Coming back online after a few days of disconnecting to my new @maxim_newzealand cover 🖤 @neildixonphoto@roseandbare.”

Natalie Roser shares her workout routine along the ocean while promoting Alo

In another recent share, Natalie was captured prepping herself for a pilates session as she overlooked the beautiful blue ocean.

The blonde beauty sported a full Alo fit, including red high-waisted athletic leggings and a black, low-cut sports bra.

However, before her session, Natalie made sure her hair was nicely secured into a bun that rested on the back of her head while she sported a soft smile across her face.

At the end of the clip, Natalie was spotted kneeling on her yoga moon mat while she performed the exercises with her small blue training ball.

Per usual, Natalie looked incredible as she supported her favorite company while overlooking the ocean in front of her.

When in doubt, Natalie has always gravitated toward her favorite athletic company when it comes to her workout essentials, which in this case, happened to be her Alo partner once again.

She captioned the post, “The dreamiest spot for Pilates 💙 wearing new @alo #aloambassador.”

Fans can now head to Alo’s official website to browse their latest collections and most recent deals.