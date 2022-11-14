Natalie Roser looked stunning as she shared some holiday snaps. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Australian model Natalie Roser posted a series of sizzling snaps as she shared moments from an Indonesian vacation.

Her 1.4 million followers were treated to the sunny snaps in which the gorgeous blonde rocked stunning swimwear as she enjoyed some time by the pool.

She donned a lime green bikini and was surrounded by beautiful greenery and an inviting-looking pool in the first of four photos.

The bandeau-style bikini showed off the model’s shoulders in the snap as she held her phone high above her to capture a happy selfie featuring some friends in the background.

She held a hand to her forehead to shield her eyes from the scorching sunshine and flashed a bright white smile.

Natalie’s long blonde locks were slicked back away from her face, presumably after a few cool dips in the pool.

A swipe right brought us to another stunning image of Natalie after she performed a wardrobe change into a neon orange two-piece.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The wanderlust was overwhelming as she posed at the edge of a swimming pool with a magnificent ocean view in the background.

The model posed playfully with a coconut drink in hand and looked incredible in the barely-there bikini.

The triangle bikini showed off the model’s insane figure, glowing in the sunshine.

She submerged herself in the turquoise water for the next photo while showing off an oversized straw sunhat and a gold chain that she used to accessorize her look.

For the finale, the blonde bombshell rocked a figure-hugging one-piece in a bright fuchsia shade as her endless legs stole the show.

Natalie Roser promotes favorite eye cream for Ole Henriksen

As a top model, Natalie is sought-after by many brands to promote their products to her following, so it’s no surprise that skincare giant Ole Henriksen partnered up with the Aussie beauty.

Natalie raved over the bestselling Banana Bright + Eye Crème, priced at $42, recently rereleased in a new fragrance-free and vegan formula.

The new formula claims to contain real gold, which helps brighten skin, visibly diminish dark circles and crow’s feet, and improve concealer application and wear.

Natalie went barefaced for the skincare post, which came as part of a carousel with two images and a video.

She placed herself against a white wall and let the sunlight wash over her face, illuminating her skin and the small orange pot containing the miracle product.

The short video clip showed Natalie with her hair back and secured with an orange clip as she applied the cream around her eye area, gently massaging it into her skin.

After completing her skincare step, she placed the orange pot of cream to her face, covering one of her bright blue eyes, and she flashed a bright smile as the clip ended.

She captioned the upload, “@Olehenriksen have done it again! My fave eye cream just had an AMAZING upgrade. Say hello to the new Banana Bright + Eye Cremè! Now fragrance free & vegan with all the vitamin C goodness 😍🧡.”

The post was sure to drum up interest in the product as her skin was positively glowing in the sunlight.

Natalie Roser gets cozy in Alo loungewear

Australian beauty Natalie rocked a gorgeous cashmere set from Alo as she enjoyed a chill day lounging at home.

The Yoga-wear specialists have continued to add to their range of activewear by releasing a line of luxury loungewear for those all-important rest days.

Natalie rocked one of their sets in a light gray which showed off her enviable figure.

She wore a bra that featured a v-shaped neckline, thin spaghetti straps, and a cropped length showing off her abs.

The blonde paired this with slouchy wide-legged pants for some ultimate at-home comfort.

The model threw her hair into a high ponytail and leaned against a kitchen countertop to showcase the garments.

Natalie captioned her post, “C O Z Y 🐻 @alo cashmere 🤍 #aloambassador.”

She wore the Cashmere Jet Set Bra, priced at $150, and the Cashmere High-waist Jet Set Wide Leg Pant, priced at $338.

Both items are available in the Dove Grey Heather and Black, and two limited-time color options of Navy and Espresso.