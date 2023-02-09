Australian model Natalie Roser is busy celebrating Galentine’s Day with her girlfriends, and the group is seemingly having a blast together.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Natalie first hinted at her fun with girlfriends over on social media as she shared shots of herself stunning in a light green dress for the occasion.

And it seems the blonde beauty is carrying on with the celebrations as she took in a fun lunch and drinks with those same friends.

Natalie had previously taken to Instagram to share the inside jokes, but this time, she switched to apps.

Thankfully, her content remained the same.

Joined by two of her close friends, Natalie sat front and center for a silly and lighthearted video joking about being asked to “say grace” at lunch.

Natalie Roser celebrates Galentine’s Day and jokes about being asked to ‘say grace’

Over on TikTok, Natalie shared a quick video that found her lip-syncing to audio that jokingly shared what it would sound like if Natalie was asked to say grace before a meal.

Natalie sat between her two friends in a thin-strapped green dress while her blonde locks were worn down in beachy waves with statement braids on each side.

Her makeup was minimal in the share, which makes sense considering the tropical scenery she and her friends were surrounded by.

As she held hands with her two girlfriends above the table, the threesome all closed their eyes while Natalie recited her would-be prayer.

“Today we are bad b***hes, not sad b***hes,” the audio says. “If you plan to be a sad b***h for the day, go take you a nappy nap, get you a snack, and get yourself right.”

Writing over the video clip, Natalie captioned the post, “When you’re asked to say grace at your girls lunch.”

Natalie promotes Trinny London as she shows off her ‘effortless’ makeup routine

Although Natalie opted to go natural with her makeup during her recent share to TikTok, she did recently share her makeup secrets in a separate post — and she makes it look simple.

While promoting Trinny London with a sponsored post, Natalie shared her “8 minute makeup routine” with her 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Natalie donned a lilac purple crop top as she took her followers through her everyday makeup look step-by-step.

Her routine included concealer, contour, and eye shadow that brought around the effortless beauty everyone is seemingly after these days.

Natalie noted that the products shown throughout the video compilation featured several of her favorite products from the brand.