Natalie Roser is busy renovating her new home these days, but that didn’t stop her from starting her morning off right.

The Australian model has been hard at work with an overhaul of the new home she shares with her husband, Harley Bonner. And, their upgrades have been stunning.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Natalie showed off their latest set of completed renovations in their kitchen.

Naturally, Natalie couldn’t help but strike a modeling pose or two in the gorgeous room, and she seemingly had the same thought as she struck yet another sultry modeling pose for her most recent social media share.

In the simple yet captivating post, Natalie gave her followers a fresh look at her morning before jumping into her daily activities.

And as if that wasn’t enough, she also shared a simple yet sweet message for her fans.

Natalie Roser strikes a pose in a dazzling mirror selfie with a simple message for followers

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Natalie started her day with a simple mirror selfie to share chill vibes ahead of the weekend.

In the picture, Natalie stood in front of a mirror with her phone covering the majority of her face. Her bright blonde locks were tied up and away from her face in a messy bun that was piled on top of her head.

Her outfit choice fit the vibes of the snap as she posed in a pair of light-wash denim that sat just below her belly button. Natalie put one hand in the pocket of her jeans, which pulled attention up to her shirt.

Natalie took the bold approach as she sported a white button-down shirt that she left completely open, giving a glimpse at her nude-colored bra underneath. The white collared shirt had a laid-back feel as it was clearly in need of an iron.

Natalie Roser goes low maintenance for her latest mirror selfie. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

“Good Morning,” Natalie wrote to caption the shot alongside a tag of her lingerie company, Rose and Bare.

Natalie partners with Hismile and enjoys a night out at the release of their new toothpaste flavor

Natalie’s personal life may be filled with home renovations at the moment, but her hustle hasn’t slowed down.

In addition to consistently adding to her modeling resume, Natalie is also a successful social media influencer. With an impressive 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone, Natalie makes the perfect influencer for brands to partner with when they are looking to extend their reach online.

One brand that Natalie continues to partner with is the dental care company Hismile. According to the brand’s website, its mission is simple: “Create an at-home teeth whitening treatment that’s just as effective as peroxide — without the nasty side effects.”

Over on her own Instagram, Natalie shared snaps from a recent event thrown by Hismile, where she stunned in a black satin gown.

This wasn’t the first time Natalie stepped in to boast about the brand’s products. In a sponsored post just in time for Valentine’s Day, Natalie shared a video compilation to unveil Hismile’s newest toothpaste flavor — red velvet.

“I HEARD RED VELVET WAS ON THE MENU! I had to try it for myself!! @hismile have done it again. Changing the toothpaste game! Easily my new fave flavour 😍👏🏼❤️ in partnership with #hismile,” she wrote in the cheeky post’s caption.