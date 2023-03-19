Australian model Natalie Roser upped the ante with her recent outfit choice as she stepped out for a “date night” with one of her girlfriends.

Natalie regularly updates her fans and followers online with various content, including shots from her different modeling jobs from around the world.

However, more recently, Natalie has been sharing some behind-the-scenes content, giving her followers a more intimate look into her everyday life.

After recently purchasing a new house with her husband, Harley Bonner, Natalie has been working hard on renovating their new place.

As a matter of fact, not too long ago, Natalie uploaded a sponsored post with appliance giant Falcon Australia as she remodeled her kitchen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Given all of the hard work Natalie is putting into creating her dream home, it seems she was looking forward to having some downtime with her close friends, and a dinner date was just what she needed.

Taking to her Instagram, Natalie shared a carousel post featuring five images from her night out alongside her girlfriend, Laura Dundovic.

The two friends looked to be having a great time as they documented their dinner date.

In the first shot, Natalie stood with one elbow leaning up against a building column and posed side-on, giving a glimpse at her outfit for the evening.

She glanced over her shoulder for the shot, and while her long blonde hair flowed freely down her back, followers saw her matching crop top and skirt combo. The all-black ensemble was bodycon-esque and was form-fitted perfectly to Natalie’s toned physique.

The second shot was darker and certainly didn’t find Natalie in the perfect light, but that didn’t stop her from sharing the snap.

Thankfully, for the third picture, Natalie was back in natural light and was dazzling as she posed next to her friend while they were seated at the dinner table at a restaurant.

The fourth image was yet another angle of Natalie posing against the white column, likely outside the restaurant they were dining at. The 32-year-old finished the share with a picture of a gallery wall inside the restaurant.

“DATE NIGHT 🖤,” she captioned the post.

Natalie partners with Falcon Australia appliances as she continues to renovate her new home

While Natalie seemingly took a break from her busy modeling life and home renovations, she did take the time to film and share a sponsored post while partnering with Falcon Australia.

The popular brand creates a full range of ovens and related accessories. The company boasts that its products have been made in Britain since 1830.

Given their longstanding reputation, Natalie likely couldn’t pass up the opportunity when the brand gifted her one of its stunning ovens.

The black appliance was elevated to a whole new level with the use of gold hardware.

In her sponsored post share, Natalie danced around her new kitchen and showed off the stove and oven combo while sporting a satin floral dress.

“It’s that @falconaustralia feeling 👩🏼‍🍳🫶🏼🦋 #falconcooker #renovation #homerenovation #dreamkitchen gifted,” she captioned the shot.

The post proved to be a hit among Natalie’s 1.4 million followers, as it received over 100 comments and countless likes.