Australian model Natalie Roser seemingly found her “dream” spot when it comes to fitting in a Pilates exercise.

The stunning blonde keeps her fitness top-notch and takes her wellness seriously.

This often means she has to find time to work out while in the midst of her hectic modeling schedule.

In addition to finding the best workout spots to break a sweat, Natalie also has to do this while traveling the globe for her various modeling jobs.

And while this may seem tricky to some, it’s clear that Natalie is a pro and not only finds the best workout spots but also manages to do that while discovering the most striking scenery.

In her most recent social media share, Natalie made time for a Pilates routine where a backdrop of crystal blue waters and beachy sand served as her motivation to get active.

Natalie Roser stuns in red Alo leggings for Pilates workout

In the video montage shared to her Instagram, Natalie’s strength was put to the test as she settled in for an impromptu Pilates session.

The 32-year-old was well dressed for the occasion as she sported a black sports bra and paired it with deep red leggings — both pieces from the athleticwear brand Alo.

Mats were set out across the vast balcony, and the railings were glass which allowed for the perfect view of the beach and ocean below. The crystal blue waters were a near-perfect match to the blue sky, which had sparse clouds scattered throughout.

Natalie started her workout with a cropped vest, which she removed as she tied up her long hair and got down to business.

The video compilation also included a couple of shots showing Natalie working her legs and engaging her core with the help of an exercise ball.

“The dreamiest spot for Pilates 💙 wearing new @alo #aloambassador,” she captioned the post.

Natalie continues to promote Alo activewear

While Natalie’s latest post did a fantastic job of showing just how supportive Alo’s activewear can be, this isn’t the first time the model has promoted the brand.

In fact, Natalie has been an Alo ambassador for quite some time and often shares sponsored posts for the brand.

Just before Christmas, Natalie shared another sponsored post for Alo as she joked that it was time for her to “train” for the holiday season.

Part of what makes Alo so appealing to Natalie and her fanbase is the brand’s dedication to “empowerment.”

“Empowering women through fitness & style from @aloyoga✨ Spreading mindful movement, inspiring wellness & creating community beyond the studio🖤,” Alo’s official Instagram account boasts.