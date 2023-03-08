The beloved Natalie Roser took a break from her beach festivities to share some of her go-to wardrobe essentials with her fans.

The Australian sweetheart is certainly known for her exceptional skills as a model. However, the 32-year-old beauty is also the go-to girl when it comes to makeup tutorials and wardrobe must-haves.

In her latest share, Natalie gave her fans just that.

The blonde bombshell was captured against a gray backdrop as she shared a “get ready with me” video clip.

For this captivating clip, Natalie teamed up with her partner in crime, Alo Yoga.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The model has worked with Alo on endless occasions, as she loves promoting their comfy, yet stylish clothing.

Natalie Roser is glowing as she does a GRWM video for Alo

As usual, Natalie decided to take her GRWM-style video to Instagram as she shared the Reel with her 1.4 million followers.

In the first couple of seconds of the video, Natalie was seen posing in her Rose and Bare lingerie set before she put the Alo apparel on. The swimsuit model rocked Rose and Bare’s nude-toned, lacy lingerie set that featured a simple bralette along with a pair of high-waisted bottoms.

In the next scene, Natalie smiled from ear to ear as she held an article of clothing in each of her hands before putting the Alo clothes on.

For this casual Alo fit, Natalie decided to go with a white, cropped tank top and a pair of Alo’s new International Wide Leg City Pant, which retail for $128 on their website.

Together, the two pieces looked incredible on Natalie and the colors complemented her complexion perfectly.

To complete this look, the Australian beauty had her long blonde locks straightened as they elegantly flowed down her back.

She finalized the video by shooting a quick close-up of her perfectly applied makeup while she gracefully twirled around in the new Alo apparel.

The caption read, “GET READY WITH ME AND MY NEW @ALO PANTS 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #alopartner.”

Natalie Roser promotes It’s Cool Now swimwear

In another recent share, Natalie teamed up with It’s Cool Now swimwear company to promote some of their latest set collections.

It’s Cool Now is an Australian-based company that sells a wide variety of luxurious swimwear apparel and accessories.

In this particular clip, Natalie was first captured walking up from the beautiful blue water as she splashed her way toward the white sandy beach.

As she strolled along, the model seemed to be thoroughly enjoying the sunny moment as she sported a matching black bikini set.

The jet-black set included a low-cut halter top and a pair of cheeky bottoms. Both pieces perfectly sculpted Natalie’s curves while accentuating her toned physique.

Natalie’s long hair was left down for the short clip as it was still wet and wavy. She also rocked a naturally stunning, makeup-free face while she enjoyed her peaceful walk in her new black bikini.

She simply captioned the post, “Here I come 💥💥 @itsnowcool.”

Fans can now head to It’s Now Cools’ official website to purchase this black bikini set and all of their other latest collections.