Australian model Natalie Roser admitted she’s no fun to be around when she’s feeling hungry.

The hilarious video comes as the 32-year-old rejoins social media following a ten day hiatus and electronic detox.

Upon making her return to social media platforms, Natalie shared a video to TikTok making fun of herself for having a sour attitude when she’s hungry.

Natalie’s most recent video share was uploaded hot on the heels of a post to her Instagram, where she documented an evening of fun as she attended an Ed Sheeran concert with one of her friends.

The gorgeous blonde was an absolute vision in her latest ensemble, too.

She sported a strapless dark floral print dress and tied a black sleeveless corest on top of it.

Natalie Roser admits she isn’t nice when she’s hungry

Taking to the massive video-sharing app, Natalie uploaded a video clip of herself and her girlfriend while on their way to an Ed Sheeran concert.

The women appeared to be in a cab or an Uber, and her friend remained out of frame for the entirety of the video.

Natalie filmed the TikTok at arm’s length and seemingly couldn’t help but joke about her attitude when she’s feeling hungry.

The video starts with Natalie looking out the car window, her bright blonde locks cascading in soft curls down her shoulders, as her friend reaches out to gently stroke her hair.

As she feels her friend’s hand, Natalie snaps her head around and lipsyncs the words, “Sshh…don’t touch me.”

She then looks over to her friend and rolls her eyes while mouthing, “Stop looking at me.”

Though the video seems serious in the moment, it’s clearly a joke, as written above her head reads, “Me when I haven’t eaten.”

In the post’s comment section, Natalie added, “Running late to dinner #fyp #funny #jaime #summerheightshigh #aussie #hungry #hangry.”

Natalie partners with Alo and feels ‘power vibes’ in new promotion

While Natalie is often busy traveling the globe for her various modeling jobs, she has also managed to amass a seriously impressive following online.

Currently, Natalie boasts 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone, making her a great influencer to for brands to bring onboard as an ambassador for their products.

One particular brand that Natalie continues to work with is the athletic brand Alo.

The brand creates a solid selection of athletic wear. Over on their official Instagram account, they explain that their purpose includes “Empowering women through fitness & style from @aloyoga✨ Spreading mindful movement, inspiring wellness & creating community beyond the studio🖤.”

Shortly before taking her social media break, Natalie promoted the brand once again with a video compilation sharing parts of her workout routine.

For the promo, Natalie donned a matching red set of sports bra and shorts.

She opened up in the post’s caption admitting the brand’s clothing has her feeling “all the power vibes.”