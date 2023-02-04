Australian model Natalie Roser was an absolute vision as she made her way to a red carpet event this week.

The blonde beauty recently shared a carousel post on social media, sharing her newest look with her 1.4 million followers.

In contrast to her usual beachy bikini shots and multiple modeling shares from around the world, Natalie went for a more chic and classy look for the black-tie event.

All dressed up and ready to go, Natalie shared four shots on her way to the premiere of Marvel’s new feature film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The newest addition to the MCU is set to hit theatres nationwide on February 17, 2023.

Although Natalie had yet to make it to the red carpet in her recent share, she let her followers know that she was well “on her way.”

Natalie Roser rocks purple satin dress, says she’s ‘OMW’ to red carpet event

Taking to her Instagram, Natalie’s first post found her showing off her modeling skills as she struck a pose for the camera.

In the middle of a crosswalk, Natalie bent her knees and laid her arms straight across her lap.

The stance was the perfect way to show off her stunning one-shoulder satin dress. The purple number was form-fitting and included a thigh-high slit up one side.

Natalie paired the dress with a small silver purse and matching heeled sandals.

Her makeup was effortless but glamorous, and her blonde locks were parted down the center and cascaded down her back.

The next picture was artfully crafted, showing nothing more than the bottom half of Natalie’s outfit.

She was in movement for the shot, making her way across the pavement, with her perfectly tanned legs providing an amazing contrast in color against the light purple of her gown.

In the third shot, Natalie showed what her evening outfit looked like from behind. The back of the gown had an elaborate cutout that wrapped its way around Natalie’s spine and down to her hips.

And finally, rounding out the post, Natalie’s final picture was shot from afar. She stood gracefully and kept her glance down towards the ground while her hand fell to her side.

“🦄 OMW,” she captioned the post.

Natalie models Rose and Bare for Valentine’s Day promo

In another recent post to social media, Natalie shared promotional shots for her own brand, Rose and Bare.

Natalie created the brand when she realized there was a gap in the market when it came to nude undergarments, as they came in a limited amount of colors.

Natalie’s brand provides nude garments in several shades, making it easier to match items to various skin tones.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Natalie shared a post in a black matching lingerie set and an open white cover top with a note for followers to check out the brand’s official IG page.

“@roseandbare x #ValentinesDay 🌹🖤,” she captioned the post.