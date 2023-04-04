Natalie Roser has been quite busy lately between her modeling gigs, running her business, and even more recently, her ongoing home renovations.

However, the Australian model decided to take some time for herself as she hit the races over the weekend and enjoyed some quality time with her friends.

The sun was shining and Natalie was shining even brighter as she donned a vibrant-colored dress.

As she attended the races in her vibrant attire, the 32-year-old beauty even enjoyed some tasty, handcrafted cocktails.

Natalie happily tagged Patron in the video clip, who provided her with refreshing drinks throughout the day.

The 32-year-old beauty even captured some BTS footage of the races while she seemed to be thoroughly enjoying her event-filled day with her friends.

Natalie Roser is gorgeous in her green ensemble as she enjoys an event-filled weekend

Luckily for fans, Natalie quickly took to her IG account, adding this unique racing experience to her growing collection of memorable moments.

In the video she shared, the Aussie filmed all the highlights of her trip as she effortlessly glowed in her green ensemble.

For her race day look, Natalie wore a bright green, low-cut dress. The dress perfectly sculpted her curves while simultaneously highlighting her toned physique.

She coordinated the beautiful bright dress with a pair of knee-high boots. The black leather boots were the perfect addition to the look as they contrasted perfectly against the vibrant-colored dress.

She further accessorized with a small black handbag and even added a pair of black-tinted sunglasses.

As the video continued, so did Natalie’s fun.

Throughout the rest of the video, the model was captured getting some Patron drinks with her friends as she happily skipped around the event.

Overall, it seemed like Natalie thoroughly enjoyed herself as she indulged in another epic adventure.

The post was captioned, “COULDN’T STOP SMILING ALL WEEKEND.”

Natalie Roser is beautiful in a sea of pink as she teams up with Series Magazine to be featured in their latest issue

When Natalie’s time isn’t being consumed by her modeling gigs, running her Rose and Bare business, or her new home renovations, she’s instead busy being a lead editor at Series Magazine.

Series Magazine is a digital art magazine that features collaborations with the best photographers with the industry’s most alluring models.

The company focuses on developing only the best material by highlighting new and upcoming talent through the portrayal of beautiful pictures and interviews.

However, for this latest release, Natalie teamed up with Series Magazine not only to do editorial work but to also be featured on the cover of Issue 38.

For this issue, the Aussie was captured from the waist up as she posed along a solid pink backdrop.

As she did so, she posed on a floral-printed couch while she donned a pink ruffled lingerie set.

As she rocked her pretty intimate set, the Aussie stared directly at the camera as her voluminous blonde waves cascaded down the front of her body.

Per usual, Natalie’s makeup was perfectly applied as she donned a palette of shimmery, nude tones, ones that perfectly coincided with the rest of the colors around her.

The caption read, “I dream in pink 🎀 NEW @SERIESMAG by @conniepuntoriero // @xenia.elise.”

Fans can now head to Series Magazine’s official website to read the full issue along with browsing through the rest of the pretty pink pictures.