Natalie Roser decided to take her festivities along Bondi Beach this time as she indulged in a dinner celebration overlooking the ocean and beautiful sunset.

The 32-year-old Australian model expressed that she was celebrating her friend Jill’s work anniversary at Max Connectors.

More so, Natalie dazzled and glistened as she donned a gorgeous, white, crystalized ensemble.

In typical Natalie fashion, she pulled off the fit with absolute ease while sporting a huge smile on her face during the special dinner.

In a recent post on her IG feed, the blonde beauty kindly uploaded five stellar shots in which she perfectly captured the memorable night.

No matter the shot, Natalie looked heavenly as she glistened in her queen-like look.

Natalie Roser is stunning as she enjoys a celebration along the beach in her bedazzled miniskirt

In the first slide, Natalie was captured leaning up against a white wall as the beautiful blue ocean made a special appearance in the background.

The model was styled in Oceanus’ matching white set, which she tagged in the shots.

The Mei Co-ord set is a made-to-order fabric that is hand embroidered with beautiful Swarovski crystals.

The set includes a white, cropped tank top and a high-waisted mini-skirt. Both pieces feature pink and yellow flower designs scattered amongst the pieces and are retailed for $492 on Oceanus’ website.

Natalie was the perfect model for this ensemble as it hugged her curves perfectly and accentuated her toned physique.

In the third slide, the Australian beauty incorporated her stylish heels into the shot as wore Bellini’s Elope Pink Satin heel, which she also tagged in the photo.

The beautiful heel featured a diamond bow in the front and a layered strap around her ankles. This particular heel is now on sale for only $40, and now thanks to Natalie, fans can shop this heel at Billini Shoes’ website.

She further styled in an array of gold flashy jewelry while she threw her long hair back into a tight ponytail.

This picturesque collage was captioned, “Dinner by the ocean 🌊🍴 Celebrating our Queen Bee, @jillbirmingham 🤍 @maxconnectors.”

Natalie Roser shares her special workout routine while promoting Alo Yoga

In another recent Instagram post, Natalie shared her glute and leg-focused workout routine.

The swimsuit model was captured doing various workouts, including lunges, glute bridges, squats, and even some jump-roping.

Even though the circuits seemed rather intense, Natalie still managed to sport a smile occasionally while burning off some unwanted calories.

In the clip, the Aussie also promoted one of her favorite athletic brands, Alo Yoga.

Natalie has teamed up with Alo dozens of times in the past, hence why she recently became a partner with them.

In the video, she was spotted wearing a pair of mint green biker shorts and a bright white sports bra. To add to the Alo ensemble, she sported their black and white training socks and added a pair of all-white sneakers.

The caption read, “Come train with me 💪🏼 I use to share so much more of my workouts, which is possibly how my Instagram grew in the early days. Let me know if you’d like me to share more like this with breakdowns of what I do in the gym. The session today was from @deltaxcoach with a cool-down stretch on @alomoves ✨ Wearing @aloyoga #aloambassador.”

Fans can head to Alo’s website to browse this vibrant-colored gym look, which is the utmost perfect color combination for springtime.