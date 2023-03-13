Natalie Roser has much to celebrate lately, as she just finished remodeling her new kitchen.

The Australian beauty has taken a quick break from her swimsuit modeling, as she’s been primarily focused on accomplishing some new goals around the house.

Natalie has kept her fans in the loop with this tedious, home renovation project as she’s remained highly active on her IG account, providing fans with the step-by-step process.

During her last project, the model restyled her bathroom while this time she focused on modernizing her kitchen.

To celebrate her accomplishments, Natalie shared a video with her fans as she happily danced and cooked in the new, modern-styled space.

Natalie looked happier than ever as she gifted herself with a tasty meal while she bounced around the kitchen in excitement.

Natalie went ahead and shared the memorable accomplishment with her 1.4 million followers via her IG account.

As the model danced around, Natalie wore a gorgeous rose-printed dress. The dress featured a low-cut neckline, along with an open back.

The satin piece looked stunning on Natalie while it accentuated her beautifully, toned physique.

The 32-year-old beauty went on to style her hair in light waves that further trickled down her satin dress while she rocked a naturally glowing face.

While she enjoyed the view of her new black kitchen appliances, Natalie even gave a shoutout to Falcon Australia, who provided her with a beautiful black range cooker.

She simply captioned the post, “It’s that @falconaustralia feeling 👩🏼‍🍳🫶🏼🦋 #falconcooker #renovation #homerenovation #dreamkitchen gifted.”

Natalie Roser teams up with Trinny London to share the secrets behind her glowing skin

When Natalie isn’t busy with her modeling gigs or her home renovations, the model is instead giving her fans some beauty tips and tricks.

In another Instagram share, the blonde beauty uploaded a short GRWM clip as she teamed up with one of her favorite makeup companies, Trinny London.

Trinny London is a luxurious skincare company that provides its clients with only the finest and cleanest ingredients within each of its high-end products.

In the first couple of seconds of the video, Natalie was spotted with a completely bare, makeup-free face to demonstrate her fun Trinny London makeup tutorial.

The model used Trinny London’s products as she carefully applied some foundation, blush, and bronzer, along with a shimmery nude eyeshadow.

During the clip, Natalie even took some breaks to sip her coffee as she continued to get ready.

As the Australian model gave her fans a stellar makeup tutorial, she wore a lovely lavender bustier top that complemented her complexion perfectly.

To complete the look, she fluffed her blonde hair with her hands as her voluminous locks flowed down the front of her lavender fit.

Fans certainly appreciated this Trinny London makeup tutorial as the post received just under 4,000 likes and many comments.