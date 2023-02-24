After a brief hiatus, Natalie Roser is back and making the internet buzz more now than ever.

The beloved swimsuit model came back with a huge smile on her face and a special feature on the cover of Maxim Magazine.

This special feature was for New Zealand’s March 2023 Issue and will be available in stores and online this weekend.

This March edition takes a look at Natalie’s successful modeling career, along with her growing success as an entrepreneur.

Luckily for fans, the Australian beauty shared a special sneak peek with her 1.4 million followers via Instagram earlier this afternoon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the end, there is certainly nobody like Natalie who can make modeling look so effortless, and somehow, the 32-year-old beauty does it every time.

Natalie Roser effortlessly glows in her lacy lingerie

For her extraordinary debut on the Maxim cover, Natalie made sure it was her most memorable one yet.

The model was photographed gracefully sitting along a counter as she smiled from ear to ear.

Natalie decided to style in one of her Rose and Bare lingerie sets. The black set included a lacy bralette that featured a pretty gold clasp in the middle.

She coordinated the bralette with the matching sheer bottoms. The bottoms were a cheeky, high-waisted fit that rested perfectly along the model’s waist.

Per usual, both pieces looked phenomenal on Natalie, while together, they accentuated her toned physique and made her complexion effortlessly glow.

As she posed, the blonde beauty decided to style her hair in long voluminous curls that elegantly flowed down the side of her body.

To complete this epic Maxim moment, Natalie went with a glistening, sun-kissed look along her face. She wore the perfect touches of mascara, and bronzer, along with adding a nude-toned lip shade.

She captioned the post, “Coming back online after a few days disconnecting to my new @maxim_newzealand cover 🖤

@neildixonphoto @roseandbare.”

Natalie Roser is the proud founder and CEO of her growing business Rose and Bare

As Natalie’s modeling career continues to evolve, so does her lingerie company, Rose and Bare.

This luxurious lingerie company is designed to make customers feel more comfortable and supported while wearing stylish pieces.

The brand also offers buyers a wide selection of nude-colored styles and patterns that all come at an affordable price.

In another recent share, Natalie was photographed posing away in her spacious doorway while she rocked her famous black lingerie set.

The newly released set included a floral-printed bralette that featured a gold clasp in the middle.

The cheeky bottoms featured the same lacy, floral-printed design and further incorporated a gold O-ring accent on each of the straps that rested along her hips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natalie Roser (Bonner) (@natalie_roser)

While the Aussie folded her arms over her head, she also sported a white, oversized button-up. The baggy shirt was left completely unbuttoned as she modeled her lovely lingerie brand underneath.

Natalie certainly reminded her fans once again of how naturally talented she is in her beloved industry as she only continues to grow.

Natalie Roser is also the editor of Series Magazine

When Natalie isn’t busy fulfilling her other goals and dreams, the model finds herself indulging in her epic role as an editor for Series Magazine.

Series Magazine is a digital art magazine with collaborations with the best photographers and the industry’s most alluring models.

In another recent post, the blonde beauty not only shared her editorial skills but was also spotted on the cover of the Series 36 Issue.

Natalie posed outside along her bamboo furniture as she was photographed from the waist up.

The model remained shirtless for this issue as she used her arms to fully cover her chest and sported a green towel around her waist.

Natalie’s gorgeous locks were styled in their usual light waves as they further trickled down along her body while she rocked a more natural-looking face.

The Series Issue was another perfect representation of Natalie’s exceptional skillset as a model.

The caption read, “Paradise for SERIES 36 with @wezlew 🍃.”

Fans can now head to Series Magazine’s official website to learn more about their mission and to learn how to become a Series member.