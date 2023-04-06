Natalie Roser has had a packed schedule recently, but that hasn’t stopped the Australian model from pulling out some of her best looks of the year.

The blonde beauty has been hard at work building her modeling resume and simultaneously growing her online following, and she’s been doing a stellar job.

Add onto that her recent purchase and remodel of a new home with her husband, Harley Bonner, and it’s hard to imagine that Natalie has any downtime at all.

Thankfully, she made some time to snap a bit of weekend fun in her most recent social media share.

For the upload, Natalie stunned, as she’s known to do — but this time, the 32-year-old added some designer duds to her evening attire.

With everything going on in her personal and professional life, Natalie certainly looked thrilled to be enjoying her weekend.

Natalie Roser smiles as she stuns in an off-the-shoulder minidress for weekend fun

Taking to her Instagram, Natalie changed up her usual share of multi-part carousel posts and instead opted to simply grace her followers with a singular shot of herself taking in her weekend festivities.

In the dazzling photo, Natalie leans against the railing of a stone stairway. The dark set of steps was illuminated by yellow lights up the flight and a spotlight against the wall just behind Natalie’s head.

The dark wood of the stairway highlighted Natalie’s ensemble and cheery demeanor.

As she leaned against the stairs, Natalie posed with one hand on the railing while the other made its way up toward her face. She kicked one leg up and put her heeled sandal against the wall, giving a glimpse at the hem of her romantic minidress.

The light grey number featured an elastic neckline pulled off of one of Natalie’s shoulders, accentuating her toned upper body.

Around the hips, the House of CB dress included gathered stitching and fit Natalie’s physique like a glove.

Her luscious blonde locks were styled into big, voluminous waves with a deep side part.

Natalie pulled her gaze away from the camera’s lens and landed on the floor in front of her while her dazzling smile was perfectly captured in the snap.

“✨ from the weekend,” she captioned the post.

Natalie was red hot as she made her way to a Formula 1 race courtesy of Patron

Though Natalie didn’t tag the location of her recent social media share, she was likely still in Australia, where she enjoyed a Formula 1 race.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Natalie was a vision in red as she boarded a private jet courtesy of Patron Tequila.

Once she had landed, Natalie shared another post alongside her girlfriends to further document their trip.

Given Natalie’s impressive online following of 1.4 million on Instagram, plus her continuous work as a well-traveled model, it’s unsurprising that Patron would partner with her and fly the stunning blonde in such a luxurious aircraft.

As her status continues to grow, it’s likely Natalie will continue to partner with massive brands and help them expand their reach online.