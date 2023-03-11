Natalie Roser is quite the leading light when it comes to her exceptional modeling and overall appearance, which she graces the world with.

However, over the last couple of months, Natalie has been incredibly busy between her modeling career and her Rose and Bare business. Now, she’s even dabbled in some handy home renovations.

In some of her more recent shares, the Australian model has been demonstrating those skillsets as she recently showed off her new, modern-styled bathroom.

The bathroom views that she shared included her well-lit, neutral-toned countertop along with her new vessel-styled sink that featured a pretty golden faucet.

Natalie has become so proud of her work and overall progress that she even added a separate highlight onto her IG feed that is solely dedicated to the home renovations that she labeled “My Reno.”

Along with the new additions to her gorgeous home, Natalie also shared her lovely fit of the day, which she further posted on her Instagram Story.

Natalie Roser is gorgeous in her beautiful black dress while she shows off her new bathroom

In the Story, Natalie gave a walk-through of her step-by-step process while she sported a gorgeous black mini-dress.

The short-sleeved dress featured a low-cut neckline along with a pretty black strap that rested along the open space.

The masterfully crafted piece hugged the model’s tiny waist perfectly while the bottom of the dress flared out to give it a skater-styled look.

For her hair, the Australian beauty wore her long blonde locks down in light waves that further trickled down the front of her little black dress.

Without a doubt, Natalie certainly served another killer look while just simply showing off her new skill as a home renovator.

The model went on to further show her new gold light fixtures, along with her new wooden vanity, while she tagged @acquabathrooms at the bottom of her Story.

Natalie Roser shows off her long legs in her LBD while sharing the stunning views from her new bathroom. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie Roser strolls along the sunny beach while she happily promotes Alo Yoga as one of their head ambassadors

In another recent post, Natalie teamed up with athletic company Alo once again as she happily promoted some of the company’s beautiful pink pieces.

The Australian beauty has now worked with the athletic brand a handful of times, hence why she became their lead ambassador.

For this particular photo shoot, Natalie shared an array of scenic shots as she posed along the sunny beach in Ballina, New South Wales.

As she smiled and posed away, the blonde beauty was styled in a shimmery, baby-pink athletic set.

The matching set included a low-cut sports bra and a pair of matching pink, high-waisted shorts.

The pastel colors of the set looked incredible on Natalie as they contrasted perfectly against her sun-kissed complexion.

To complete the look, Natalie threw her blonde locks into a pretty ponytail while she sported a more naturally glowing face for the shots.

The caption simply read, “Sunset runs/swims 🌺 @alo #aloambassador.”

Fans can head to Alo’s website to shop this beautiful pink collection along with all of their other most recently added spring pieces.