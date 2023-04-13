Natalie Roser may be busy renovating her new house these days, but the Australian model hasn’t slowed down when it comes to sharing online content with her fans and followers online.

The stunning blonde has created an impressive following by sharing various selfies, beach shots, and snaps from her modeling gigs.

Add in her bubbly personality and natural beauty, and she’s a recipe for social media success.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Natalie has been documenting her home renovations, including her most recent bathroom makeover, and sharing her journey along with her gorgeous modeling shares.

After another sultry share that found Natalie striking a pose for Series Mag, she went full throttle into promoting her own brand, Rose and Bare.

The light-hearted mirror selfie was the perfect way to promote her brand while sharing content her followers continue to love and engage with.

Natalie Roser stuns in matching lingerie set for a fun mirror selfie

Over on her Instagram, Natalie shared a two-part post as a shout-out and promo for her underwear brand Rose and Bare.

In the first snap, the 32-year-old stood in front of a mirror and smiled for the selfie. Leaning against the bathroom’s glass shower door, Natalie popped a hip and crossed one leg over the other while giving a glimpse at a matching bra and pantie set from her brand.

Natalie brought her phone up to her face and managed to capture herself from a fantastic angle while sharing a sweet smile with the camera.

In the second part of the share, Natalie went with a more stoic look as she glanced away from her reflection and dropped her smile. Her blonde hair was styled with a deep side part, and her makeup was left minimal with mascara and neutral rosy lipstick.

“🌷 @roseandbare 🌷 Forever my fave underwear. I’m wearing size small in the bralette #1shade and size 8 in the brief,” she captioned the post.

Natalie strikes a pose while modeling for Cleonie Swim promo

Natalie may see plenty of success as a social media influencer, with an impressive following of 1.4 million, but her modeling career is also clearly on the rise.

In a separate post to Instagram earlier this month, Natalie uploaded two snaps from a recent shoot with swimwear brand Cleonie Swim.

The beach-friendly company offers “consciously crafted eco swimwear made in Australia,” according to their Instagram bio.

Considering the brand calls the same country home, it comes as no surprise that Cleonie Swim would want to collaborate with her.

For the latest promo, Natalie sat on a set of stairs in a stunning one-piece red and white striped bathing suit while eating a juicy slice of watermelon.

Natalie took to the post’s caption to share that the shots came from Cleonie’s latest line of swimwear.