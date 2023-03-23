Natalie Roser has been quite a busy woman lately, as she’s been attending event after event for a busy spring schedule.

In her latest share, the Australian model uploaded some mesmerizing shots of her fit while she attended Sephora’s big Press Day.

Sephora sells a wide variety of only the highest-quality beauty and skincare products for all ages and skin types.

The company continues to grow and evolve rapidly, and Natalie was more than grateful to have been a part of this honorary event.

For the big day, the blonde beauty decided to go with a palette of colors that coincided with her personality, ones that were bright and uplifting.

Natalie was even kind enough to capture this exciting moment through a collage of photos she kindly shared on her Instagram Story.

Natalie Roser is glowing in her vibrant summer set

For one of the shots that she provided, Natalie smiled from her ear as she posed for the camera.

The 32-year-old celeb decided to style in a beautiful matching set. The set included a cropped halter top and a high-waisted maxi skirt.

Both pieces featured a combination of orange, yellow, and white hues that perfectly complemented her tanned complexion.

She accessorized with a small, off-white handbag and an assortment of gold jewelry.

In the end, Natalie executed this special Sephora ensemble with absolute ease and elegance.

Natalie Roser looks like a goddess as she effortlessly glows in her vibrant ensemble. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie Roser promotes Alo Yoga during a specialized workout tutorial

When Natalie isn’t attending to her busy work schedule or other promotional endeavors, the model maintains her figure at the gym instead.

In another recent IG post, Natalie shared her specialized workout routine, which solely focused on her glute and leg muscles.

The supermodel was captured doing various workouts, including lunges, glute bridges, and squats, and finalized the circuit with some fast-paced jump roping.

Even though the circuit seemed rather intense, Natalie looked to be thoroughly enjoying her session while burning off a couple of unwanted calories.

In the short clip she provided, the beautiful Aussie also promoted one of her favorite athletic brands, Alo Yoga.

She was captured wearing some high-waisted, mint green biker shorts and a bright white sports bra. She went on to add some black and white Alo training socks and a pair of all-white sneakers.

Natalie completed this gym fit by adding some dainty gold necklaces and some small hoop earrings. Her hair was tied back into a ponytail, and she rocked a naturally glowing face.

Overall, Natalie looked incredible as she enjoyed her leg-focused workout while happily promoting one of her favorite companies.

The post was captioned, “Come train with me 💪🏼 I use to share so much more of my workouts, which is possibly how my Instagram grew in the early days. Let me know if you’d like me to share more like this with breakdowns of what I do in the gym.”