Natalie Roser sent temperatures soaring Down Under with a stunning photoshoot in her native Australia.

The gorgeous blonde donned yet another itty-bitty bikini for her latest photoshoot, showing off how she’s managed to accumulate millions of fans and followers.

Natalie, 32, took to Instagram over the weekend to post a carousel of three photos taken in Newcastle, New South Wales.

For the photoshoot, Natalie was clad in a strapless white bikini. The top was held together with a beautiful gold starfish clasp, and the bottoms consisted of a simple string cut.

Natalie wore a tropical yellow flower behind one ear, and her light blonde locks were swooped to one side. The Aussie stunner’s makeup was flawless, with bronze and pink hues to perfectly complement her skin tone.

Natalie struck several poses and expressions for the shots, including a serious face and a smiling visage. She showcased her playful side in the final photo, which featured Natalie with the flower in her mouth as she laughed.

A single sun emoji served as Natalie’s caption for the post, which received over 8,000 likes in just 11 hours.

Natalie Roser partners with Indah Clothing

With her stunning physique and captivating smile, Natalie has gained recognition not only as a model but also as an influencer and businesswoman.

Natalie recently recorded a video to promote Indah Clothing. In the stunning Reel seen below, Natalie modeled Indah’s Sybil dress while looking fresh-faced and relaxed.

Natalie’s slim figure fit perfectly in the number, which features a plunging halterneck, drop waist, and stretchy satin with gold buckle detailing. It retails for $191, is available in sizes XS through L, and can be purchased at IndahClothing.com.

Indah means “beautiful” in Indonesian. All of Indah Clothing’s pieces are designed and crafted on the island of Bali in Indonesia.

Per their website, “Lavish prints and luxurious fabrics are a trademark of the line, and the Indah family executes bold, sensual designs for fearless women. Spanning almost two decades, Indah has supported its villages and embraced the beauty of the traditional arts so special to the Balinese people.”

Natalie is the founder and curator of The Series Mag

In addition to her partnership with her favorite brands, Natalie is also the founder and curator of The Series Mag. The subscription-only publication aims to “showcase the beauty of the feminine form.”

Subscribers can purchase playing cards emblazoned with never-before-seen images of Natalie’s figure in addition to a paid membership.

A Series membership costs $15 per month, which delivers two exclusive photoshoots per month featuring both Natalie and a guest model.