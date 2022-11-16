Natalie Roser is all smiles while out at brunch. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Whether Natalie Roser is dressed up in a ball gown or wearing a bikini by the ocean, she always tends to look amazing.

The gorgeous model appears to be totally dedicated to a life filled with fun, fashion, and exploration.

In one of the recent photo posts she shared, she was seen lounging on an outdoor chair outdoors with a huge smile on her face.

Her positive energy and happy personality are likely some of the reasons for her 1.4 million followers on social media.

Not long before that, Natalie shared a picture of herself wearing a trendy outfit that would be perfect for an office meeting or a brunch date.

Since Natalie knows how to dress her best at all times, some of her recent posts on social media are worth checking out.

Natalie Roser stuns in a TRIANGL bikini

Natalie posed for a handful of gorgeous pictures wearing an orange bikini from the TRIANGL brand. The swimwear line is filled with lovely pieces, including the one she decided to wear. Natalie tagged the brand to make her followers aware of where she found such a perfect swimsuit.

The bikini top came together with thin straps over her shoulders and a solid connection in the center. The bottoms were high-waisted, laying over her hips perfectly.

Since it was a two-piece bikini, her flat abs were easy to see –– and so were her incredibly long legs. Natalie kept things simple by only accessorizing with a few rings on her fingers.

She wore her ombre hair in beachy waves framing her face. The gorgeous strands started with dark roots touching her scalp and ended with blonde tips towards the bottom.

She added a caption to highlight her excitement about traveling to a new location, saying, “Lombok has exceeded all my expectations so far! What a magical part of the world [orange emoji] #lombok #travel.”

Natalie Roser looks flawless in cream

In another of her Instagram photos, Natalie wore a cream-colored dress that buttoned up in all the right places. She posted a few pictures of the dress to show off its intricate details.

It had a thick collar near her neck, several dark buttons around her chest and lower stomach, pockets below her collarbone, and short sleeves that were slightly loose and baggy.

The midsection of the dress came with loops in case she wanted to accessorize even more with a belt. She wore a tan-colored purse with a gold chain over one shoulder and a gold bracelet on one arm.

In terms of earrings, she went with a small pair that didn’t dangle very far. The Australian model wore her long blonde hair in elegant waves cascading around her shoulders, parted in the middle. Her makeup looked clean-cut and minimal.

Natalie Roser launched Rose and Bare lingerie brand

Not only is Natalie a model, but she also founded Rose and Bare, her lingerie brand, in 2019. Her brand aimed to feature more nude skin tones for lingerie. Upon launch, the line featured three bra styles and two panties, all of which came in nude shades and were named with a number.

In a YouTube video below, she spoke about her “necessary” idea and how it came to be.

She’s modeled items from her collection to promote the brand. In an Instagram post (below), Natalie posed for a mirror video wearing a brown-colored lingerie set from Rose and Bare, and she looked beyond ravishing.

The bra was clasped together in the front with a gold hook and had thin spaghetti straps laid over her shoulders. The underwear was designed with thong-style straps, solid coverage in the front, and barely any coverage in the back.

Her flat abs, sleek arms, and long legs were easy to see in the seductive video. Natalie wore her long blonde hair parted down the middle in smooth waves framing both sides of her face.

Customers can shop an assortment of items from Natalie’s brand online, including the Rose and Bare Strapless, Bralette, and Everyday bra, as well as the briefs, Lace G, and Little G panty selections.