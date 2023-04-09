Australian model Natalie Roser went with a lighthearted approach to Easter Sunday and stunned her fans and followers with a cheeky social media share.

Though she’s no stranger to posing in a bikini (or less) for her various modeling gigs, Natalie’s online following seemingly can’t get enough of her content.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Natalie recently sent temperatures soaring when she struck a pose in a strapless red and white striped bikini while snacking on some watermelon.

Add in yet another share when she sported a white button-down shirt to say “good morning” to her followers, and she’s bound to continue her upwards trajectory as a social media influencer.

For her latest share, Natalie went full glam with a twist.

The 32-year-old found herself surrounded by a sea of pink for the shot, and it came as no surprise that even such a bright color couldn’t distract from Natalie’s natural beauty.

Natalie Roser poses in an all-pink room for another Series Mag photoshoot

Taking to her Instagram, Natalie shared a singular shot of herself. And while it wasn’t exactly Easter-themed, Natalie did opt to share a picture from a photoshoot with Series Mag that found her modeling in a room that was painted ceiling to floor in light pink paint.

From the walls to the doors and all the way to the blinds and the majority of the room’s furniture, Natalie was given quite the challenge when it came to standing out in such a bold room.

However, it wasn’t a challenge Natalie would shy away from, and she knocked the shot out of the park.

She stood in the all-pink room and lifted one leg onto a sofa and ottoman — the one piece that boasted a non-pink color. Instead, the soft furniture was upholstered with a bold floral print.

Natalie stood nearly nude for the snap in only a pair of lacy underwear.

Her hair was styled in perfectly loose waves that flowed freely down her back and around her shoulders while simultaneously framing her face.

She covered her chest with her hands and sent the camera lens a playful gaze.

“🎀🐣🌸 @SERIESMAG,” Natalie captioned the post.

Natalie partners with Trinny London and shares her ‘go-to Lazy Girl’ routine

Natalie has currently amassed an impressive following of 1.4 million on Instagram. And with her impressive modeling resume, it comes as no surprise that Natalie is the perfect partner for beauty and skincare brands looking to expand their reach.

One particular brand Natalie has partnered with is Trinny London.

In a post from March, Natalie shared a video compilation as she modeled several of the brand’s products.

And for fans and followers who were curious about what products Natalie uses to achieve her stellar looks, she broke it down in the caption where she listed her favorite products.

“My go-to Lazy Girl makeup 💄 @TRINNYLONDON @TRINNYLONDON @TRINNYLONDON,” her post read, in part.