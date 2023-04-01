Australian model Natalie Roser was an absolute vision in a recent photoshoot.

The stunning blonde often updates her fans and followers online with stunning shots from her various modeling gigs, and her newest social media share is no exception.

In addition to being a natural beauty, Natalie channels her extensive modeling skills to pose for different brands and publications alongside photographers who are able to capture her striking features.

Natalie’s latest share comes shortly after unveiling her newly renovated kitchen.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Natalie and her husband, Harley Bonner, recently purchased a new house, and they’re busy with renovations to help transform the property into their dream home.

Their kitchen unveiling was glammed up thanks to Natalie modeling in the shots, where she stunned in a black satin dress.

And while her kitchen remodel is impressive, Natalie’s newest spread for Series Mag may prove to be even more impactful.

Natalie Roser stuns in a full-glam look for her recent photoshoot with Series Mag

Over on her Instagram, Natalie shared a two-part post featuring her cover girl look for a new spread by Series Mag.

In the first part of the share, Natalie posed on a plush sofa covered in a bold pink floral print fabric. The shades of pink in the furniture were further highlighted by a light pink backdrop that could be seen behind Natalie in the shot.

Of course, the setting was gorgeous, but Natalie’s beauty took it to the next level.

Natalie sat on the furniture in a pair of lacy underwear. Leaning forward and placing her arms on the edge of the sofa, Natalie’s bright blonde hair flowed in massive waves and curls around her face.

Though some strands were being blown off her face by a slight breeze, the majority of her locks cascaded down her shoulders and the front of her chest.

Natalie shot the camera a sultry gaze, giving the camera lens a look at her full-glam makeup look, complete with heavy black eyeliner and a neutral pout.

The second and final share in the post zoomed out of the shot and included the Series Mag logo along the top.

“I dream in pink 🎀 NEW @SERIESMAG by @conniepuntoriero // @xenia.elise,” she captioned the upload.

Natalie partners with Trinny London and reveals her ‘Lazy Girl’ makeup routine

Natalie may be busy remodeling her home and flying off to various modeling photo shoots, but she’s also building quite a reputation as a social media influencer.

Natalie currently boasts an impressive following of 1.4 million on Instagram alone, making her the perfect partner for brands looking to reach a more vast audience.

In a sponsored post from earlier this week, Natalie partnered with Trinny London, a beauty brand founded by Trinny Woodall.

According to the brand’s website, Trinny London was created with “one goal in mind – to give everyone the tools to be their best.”

Natalie seemingly vibed with the brand as she shared a video montage featuring some of her favorite Trinny London products that helped her to create her “go-to Lazy Girl makeup.”

The model further broke it down in the post’s caption, writing, “My go-to Lazy Girl makeup 💄 @TRINNYLONDON @TRINNYLONDON @TRINNYLONDON.”

Natalie also mentioned the BFF De-Stress Leslie as her foundation and Lip2Cheek Freddie for her blush and lips.

All products can be found on the company’s website.