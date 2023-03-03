Natalie Roser can captivate her audience with just her genuine, kind-hearted personality alone, but of course, her extraordinary modeling is certainly a plus.

In her latest share, the Australian beauty encapsulated just that.

Natalie was captured posing in front of a grey-tiled wall while she smiled from ear to ear.

The 32-year-old model held her coffee in her hand while she showcased her brand-new Alo fit.

Natalie modeled in one of Alo’s new collections, which featured a variety of stunning new colors and styles.

Natalie certainly didn’t hesitate when it came time to share the new fit with fans as she took to her Instagram Story and was even kind enough to link the fit.

Natalie Roser goes sheer in her new Alo collection

For this particular coffee run, the celeb decided to style in Alo’s new cosmic grey athletic set.

Natalie wore Alo’s new Airlift Long Sleeve Ballet Dream Bra that featured a sheer top and fully sheer sleeves.

She coordinated the pretty top with a pair of their matching cosmic gray Airlift Double Trouble Biker Shorts.

Together, both pieces are priced at $136 and come in a variety of other must-have colors and sizes.

As Natalie modeled the new stylish fit, she accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a chunky gold ring.

She also added a jet-black hand bag that was draped over her shoulder while her lovely blonde locks trickled down the front of her cosmic gray shirt.

In the Story, Natalie tagged Alo and added a “shop my look” link at the bottom of the shot.

Natalie Roser looks stunning in her new cosmic grey collection by Alo Yoga. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie Roser is a proud Alo ambassador

Natalie is certainly known for her rather iconic looks, even when it comes down to selecting the perfect pieces to wear to the gym.

In another recent post, the blonde beauty shared a clip of her workout routine while she promoted her go-to company, Alo.

As a proud ambassador of the company, the model chose to rock a complete head-to-toe Alo athletic fit for this particular post.

The set included a deep red, low-cut tank top and a pair of matching, high-waisted shorts that perfectly complemented her slender yet rather toned physique.

She added a pair of bright white sneakers and even coordinated her makeup to match her fiery fit as well.

Natalie added the song Hey Mickey to the short clip, giving the video a little extra upbeat energy.

She captioned the post, “New @alo giving me all the power vibes today ❤️ 💪🏼 #aloambassador #workout.”

Natalie Roser is also the founder and owner of Rose and Bare

Natalie is the proud founder of the company Rose and Bare, which she launched just a couple of years ago.

The company was simply designed to make every individual feel more comfortable and supported while wearing the products.

The lingerie company also provides its customers with a wide selection of nude-colored styles and patterns that all come at an affordable price.

The Aussie has certainly proved to be doing an exceptional job as she continues to wow her fans with all of the newest pieces that she’s been creating and designing over the years.

For this particular post, Natalie was photographed lying in her bed while she celebrated the new year with a glass of rose.

As expected, the 32-year-old beauty donned her Rose and Bare essentials as she rocked a matching, baby pink lingerie set. The set included a lacy bralette and matching pink bottoms.

Natalie looked effortlessly gorgeous in her masterfully crafted lingerie set while she celebrated another new year of growth and success.

The post was captioned, “Happy new year Rose & Bare lovers! We are back shipping out your lovely orders 🤍 new year, new Nude.”

Fans should follow Natalie on Instagram to keep up to date with her latest endeavors, along with her latest Rose and Bare drops.