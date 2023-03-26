Australian model Natalie Roser stepped away from her modeling duties and opted for a more casual look in a recent social media share.

The stunning blonde has partnered with clothing brand Alo for quite some time and can often be seen sporting their comfortable attire.

Natalie is preparing for a shift in seasons over in Australia as their summer season is quickly coming to an end.

Despite the shift, Natalie has consistently shared warm-weather content with her followers.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Natalie soaked up all the summer sun she could as she dazzled in an adorable minidress that she called her “summer uniform.”

For her most recent share, Natalie may have toned down the glam, but she was indeed able to maintain her chic status.

Natalie Roser goes for a laid-back look in all-black while promoting Alo

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Natalie pulled out her modeling poses as she sported yet another look by the brand.

For the snap, Natalie stood outside and up against the wall of a building to promote Alo’s new rain jacket.

The bright white jacket proved to be the perfect addition to Natalie’s all-black athletic look. Underneath the jacket, which included a drawstring accent at the waist, the stunning blonde donned a black sports bra and matching leggings.

The stark contrast between the white jacket and Natalie’s black outfit further highlighted her killer abs and overall fit physique.

Natalie brought her hands up and into her hair to pull it away from her face and elongate her neck.

Natalie Roser models Alo’s new rain jacket. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

For accessories, Natalie went nearly bare and opted to only add a tiny, delicate gold chain necklace and small hoop earrings to the ensemble.

She completed the look with a chic pair of dark black-framed sunglasses.

Natalie tagged Alo and added a link to the jacket for her followers to click.

Natalie continues her partnership with Alo as she models their new pants

Natalie’s latest promotion in partnership with Alo is just one of many featured on her Instagram.

Given Natalie’s solid following of 1.4 million on Instagram, she’s the perfect partner for brands like Alo to maximize their online reach.

In another post for the brand from early March, Natalie shared a video compilation as she styled Alo’s International Wide Leg City Pant by pairing it with a bright white crop top.

“GET READY WITH ME AND MY NEW @ALO PANTS 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #alopartner,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

The pants retail on Alo’s website for $210.