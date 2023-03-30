No matter the location, the beloved superstar Natalie Roser easily captivates her audience wherever she goes.

In her latest share, the Australian model demonstrated that yet again.

Natalie tagged her location in Sydney, Australia, which encapsulated the utmost perfect views.

The 32-year-old beauty showcased her natural talent as a model as she elegantly posed along the Sydney shoreline while she perched herself up on the rocks.

As she did so, both Natalie and the rippling water glistened from the natural sunlight above.

More so, the model took advantage of nice weather as she expressed that she was getting in a quick swim before the storms ahead.

Natalie Roser shares a cheeky view in her purple swimsuit

Natalie shared this special moment with her fans in the form of four stellar shots, which she uploaded onto her Instagram.

In the first slide, the model was captured from more of a bird’s eye view as she modeled along the rocks.

She donned a gorgeous, purple-hued swimsuit that sculpted her curves perfectly.

In the second slide, Natalie was captured facing the camera as she showed the front of the pretty purple suit. The suit featured a low-cut neckline and a ribbed texture throughout the fabric.

As she continued to pose and model for the camera, the Aussie accessorized with a gold chain-link necklace, a gold bracelet, and an assortment of gold rings.

She also rocked a more natural, sun-kissed face while she styled her hair in gorgeous long waves.

No matter the shot, Natalie certainly proved why she is quite the leading light in her field of work.

She simply captioned the post, “Swim between the storms 🌦.”

Natalie Roser promotes Trinny London while sharing her skincare regimen

When Natalie isn’t enjoying her life along the beach, she’s helping promote some of her favorite go-to shops, if not her own.

In another Instagram post, the model was kind enough to share her special skincare routine with her fans while promoting her favorite brands.

In the short clip she provided, Natalie introduced Trinny London. This high-end skincare company offers its clients only the finest and cleanest ingredients within each of its products.

As she expressed her admiration for the company, she gave her fans a step-by-step demonstration of her daily skincare routine.

However, before she added the hydrating products, Natalie was seen rocking a bare face as she wanted to ensure that she received the best results possible.

For this particular routine, the Aussie included three of Trinny London’s highly-rated products: the Enzyme Balm Cleaner, the Peptide, and HA Serum, and the Bounce Back Intense Peptide Moisturizer.

For each of these incredible, vibrantly colored items, Natalie showed fans how she applies the product and what results they should expect from using them.



Ultimately, this was a perfect skincare tutorial for fans eager to have shiny and smooth skin, just like Natalie’s.

The post was captioned, “Break up with your old skincare for @trinnylondon 👏🏼🤭 I’m loving my new, no-fuss, super quick skincare routine! It’s giving the ultimate revenge skin 💛 I use the ‘BE YOUR BEST’ Enzyme Balm Cleanser, the ‘PLUMP UP’ Peptide+ HA Serum & the ‘BOUNCE BACK’ Intense Peptide Moisturiser. Ad.”

Fans can now purchase these amazing skincare products online through Trinny London’s official website while browsing other new collections.