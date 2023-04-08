Australian model Natalie Roser continues growing her impressive resume and recently posed for another swimwear promo.

The stunning blonde has modeled for several swimwear brands throughout her career. Given her stellar curves and natural beauty, it is no surprise that companies seek out her modeling talents.

As winter creeps closer to Australia, Natalie is making the most of the bright sun and warm weather.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Natalie noted in a previous post that she was committed to wearing her summer clothes for as long as possible, despite the change in season.

In a recent share on social media, Natalie posed for a photo shoot that was truly the epitome of the summer season.

Not only did Natalie don the perfect summertime bathing suit, but she also exuded joy as she enjoyed some sweet fruit.

Natalie Roser poses with watermelon and smiles as she models for another swimwear brand

Over on her Instagram, Natalie shared two snaps from her recent gig, and she didn’t disappoint.

The first picture featured Natalie sitting on a set of white-painted steps in a red-and-white striped, strapless swimsuit. The bright suit also included curved side cutouts and white trim tied at the 32-year-old’s waist.

Natalie sported a gold chain necklace and hoop earrings for accessories, while a single gold band ring was placed on her index finger.

Natalie was all smiles as she was captured mid-laugh and holding a slice of watermelon. Her blonde locks were styled in perfect beachy waves. The top portion of her hair was pulled back and secured in a loose half-down style. Tendrils of layers flowed freely in front of Natalie’s face to frame her stunning features.

The following picture was a more laidback pose as Natalie crossed her ankles but let her knees relax while continuing to snack on the watermelon.

She pulled one hand to her mouth and seemingly licked the fruit off her finger.

“🍉🍉🍉 new for @cleonie.swim,” she captioned the post.

Natalie models for various swimwear brands

Natalie’s growth in the world of social media influencing, coupled with her modeling resume, makes her the perfect partner for swimwear brands.

While her watermelon share found her promoting Cleonie Swim, it’s not the first brand Natalie has partnered with.

In addition to Cleonie Swim, Natalie also partnered with Alt Swim. According to the company’s official Instagram page, they create swimwear “designed to make a statement for every occasion.”

In another Instagram post from February, Natalie also collaborated with It’s Now Cool (INC.) The fashion brand company is also well-known for its swimwear and bikini collections.

The company is based in Natalie’s native country of Australia.

“Here I come 💥💥 @itsnowcool,” she captioned the share.