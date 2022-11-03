Natalie Roser stunned in a barely-there black dress. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

Natalie Roser’s 1.4 M followers were blessed to the max earlier today with a sexy snap of the Australian fashion model in a little black dress that left very little to the imagination.

The ensemble featured plunging fabric along the neckline and sides to show off her chiseled core.

Oh, and it would be a crime not to talk about the thigh-high slit that unveiled her long, sculpted legs!

Natalie slicked her hair back, presumably going for the stylish ‘wet’ look that other celebs have been caught rocking lately.

Not to be overlooked, she mirrored a large gold accent on one of the straps with elegant hoop earrings.

She completed the post with two select emojis: a little green lizard and a palm tree.

Natalie Roser dazzled in skintight tank top and mini skirt for Alo partnership

With a rockstar body like hers, it’s no surprise Natalie is an ambassador for Alo, a super popular activewear brand.

The fabulous fashion model looked breathtaking in baby blue as she modeled a pleated mini skirt and plunging tank top with a white knit sweater keeping her arms warm.

She even tied her blonde locks into a cute little bun with a blue bow for good measure.

Natalie has shared several posts to promote Alo’s activewear and loungewear collections.

She captioned the carousel of photos, “O M W. 🤍 @alo #aloambassador.”

Natalie Roser sizzled in a bright orange bikini for fun-filled beach day

Natalie took to social media earlier this week with a steamy series of photos showing her frolicking on the beach in a skimpy orange bikini.

The gorgeous 32-year-old looked radiant as she pranced around in all her glory.

The barely-there garment highlighted Natalie’s toned physique, and her sun-kissed skin shimmered in the light.

Natalie paired the photo with a caption reading, “More days like this 🥰.”

In an interview with Grazia, Natalie opened up about the importance of self-care, saying, “I feel most confident when I’m healthy. I don’t have to look my best but if I’ve been taking care of myself, I feel so much better. My skin is clearer if I’m eating well, drinking lots of water and staying off the alcohol – and I’m going to feel a lot better in my bikini even if I haven’t worked out as much. Feeling like I’m doing good things to my body is my tip because even if I don’t look at the top of my game, in that moment, I’m feeling confident about my progress.”