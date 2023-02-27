Natalie Roser enjoyed her beach-filled weekend to the fullest and in the best of style.

The Australian model sported a strapless bikini top with an ombre effect from yellow to orange, bringing out her sun-kissed skin.

She paired the top with brown bikini bottoms, adding an earthy tone to the look.

Natalie struck several poses, basking in the sun and the fluffy white beach sand.

The supermodel’s surroundings were just as breathtaking, with crystal clear water rippling around her and large rocks covered in seashells.

Natalie donned dark sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun’s beaming rays, which enhanced her overall fashion.

The blonde beauty accessorized her beach look with small gold-hooped earrings and an elegant gold-chained necklace with tiny beads dispersed throughout it.

Natalie’s beach hair was to die for, as her salt-soaked blonde locks dried in perfect beach waves that whisked effortlessly around her face and down her back.

The star rocked a makeup-free face, with her blue eyes stunning behind her glasses, and proved why she’s a successful model.

Natalie Roser promotes House Of CB

Natalie’s success as a model has led her down the path of brand partnerships, and she’s amazing at the job.

The fashion model posted a video to Instagram while clad in fashion from House Of CB. She flashed her brilliant smile and tossed her hair for a gorgeous look.

She modeled a sleek black tank top with floral trimming on the neckline and a matching skirt with the same floral pattern. The skirt draped to the floor for a truly distinguished look.

Natalie captioned her post, “A night with Ed 🎸🎶🙌🏼.” This was about the song Shivers, played over Ed Sheeran’s video.

She went on to tag House of CB in the video so that fans could be directed to its Instagram page.

House of CB is a “slow fashion” company that sells various luxury items like the ones that Natalie modeled. The brand was likely happy with the promotion, as it was shared with her 1.4 million followers.

Natalie Roser stunned for the cover of Maxim Magazine

Natalie’s accomplishments don’t stop with her brand partnerships and online popularity. She has also graced the cover of magazines, and she recently did just that.

The cover girl took 10 days off the grid, and when she returned from this vacation, she was excited to see herself on the cover of Maxim Magazine.

She captioned the post with the magazine cover, “Coming back online after a few days disconnecting to my new @maxim_newzealand cover.”

Natalie looked incredible in a lacy bra and underwear set, accentuating her killer physique.

Her followers seemed as excited as she was, as her post earned over 17,000 likes.