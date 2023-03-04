Natalie Roser made the most of a recent sunny day as she stepped outside to soak up some Vitamin D.

The Australian beauty is getting back into the swing of social media after taking a ten-day hiatus from all platforms to enjoy some uninterrupted time with her loved ones.

Since making her return to platforms, including Instagram, Natalie has been updating her fans and followers with some of her most fun-filled experiences.

In her most recent share, Natalie threw it back to a simpler time in fashion as she channeled an early 2000s vibe in a simple summer dress staple.

This particular upload comes hot on the heels of a sizzling series of pictures Natalie previously posted from a modeling job.

In contrast to that topless photo shoot, Natalie’s carousel post took it back to soft basics.

Natalie Roser dazzles in a blue floral summer dress for a warm weekend

Taking to her Instagram, Natalie shared three pictures from her “sunshine filled” days.

In the first snap, Natalie stood gently leaning against a white brick wall. With multiple plants and various greenery visible just above her head, the 32-year-old channeled sweet summer vibes in her attire.

Natalie held her hands elegantly in front of her while sporting a feminine sky blue, halter-top dress with a white floral pattern scattered throughout.

Her luscious blonde locks were gathered into a bun with two pieces pulled out, allowing the loose waves to frame her beautiful face.

A gold chain necklace and hoop earrings were the perfect accessories for a simple look.

Natalie also went minimal with her makeup, opting for a clean girl aesthetic.

In the post’s second shot, Natalie allowed more of her bubbly personality to peek through as she threw a dazzling, full-mouthed smile over her shoulder in the camera’s direction.

Her eyes squinted slightly with the impact of her stunning grin.

In the same picture, the dress’ back was seen to be low-cut, and Natalie’s bronzed skin was the perfect complement to the blue hue.

The last picture fell somewhere between editorial beauty and weekend vibes as Natalie continued to work her angles but used one of her hands to help block the bright sun rays from hitting her eyes.

“Another sunshine filled weekend 🌞 💛,” she captioned the sweet post.

Natalie returns from her social media hiatus by revealing her upcoming Maxim New Zealand cover

Natalie’s modeling job keeps her busy and also finds her flying around the globe for various shoots.

After being away from social media for over a week, Natalie returned with the announcement that she’d be gracing the cover of Maxim New Zealand.

Her cover on the magazine is one of many spreads Natalie has been a part of in recent months as her reputation and resume continues to grow.

In addition to being a cover model, Natalie also partners with various brands to help endorse their products and reach new demographics.

Natalie currently boasts a hefty 1.4 million followers on Instagram, meaning she has some profound reach.

In a February 2023 post to Instagram, Natalie partnered with Hismile with a colorful red velvet-themed video compilation to promote their new toothpaste.

“I HEARD RED VELVET WAS ON THE MENU! I had to try it for myself!! @hismile have done it again. Changing the toothpaste game! Easily my new fave flavour 😍👏🏼❤️ in partnership with #hismile,” she captioned the upload.