Natalie Roser enjoys a relaxing swim in the baby blue ocean. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

The beloved Australian model Natalie Roser looked incredible as she enjoyed a nice relaxing swim.

The 32-year-old beauty took a break from her busy work schedule to enjoy some much-needed beach therapy.

Natalie posed in the ocean as she faced her back toward the camera while the beautiful white sand and green palm trees painted a beautiful picture in the background.

However, the young model didn’t leave her fans hanging in the dark as she later took to her Instagram to further share the memorable moment.

Natalie treated her 1.4 million followers with the scenic shots as she certainly gifted her fans with some jaw-dropping content.

It goes without saying, the Australian beauty sure knows how to turn heads when it matters most.

Natalie Roser stuns for an irresistible ocean view

Natalie let her fans enjoy the fun from a distance while she shared her intimate ocean moments.

The model uploaded two stunning pictures, along with one short video clip. In the first slide, she remained unclothed while she walked away from the camera as she let the scenery do the talking.

The second slide was a short video clip in which she was captured enjoying her relaxing swim session while her gorgeous blonde locks flowed down her shirtless back.

The third and final slide was a gorgeous shot of Natalie’s body completely underwater while her head slightly peeked up from above the blue ripples. She leaned her head back while she remained to get her hair soaking wet.

She then held onto her chest as she accessorized with an assortment of small gold rings while she sported a pretty shade of pink across her nails.

Natalie blessed her fans with not only one but two breathtaking views.

She captioned the post, “I was made for the island life 🏝🤍.”

Natalie Roser and clothing company Shona Joy partner with SurfAid

In another recent post, Natalie partnered with high-end clothing company Shona Joy as they further teamed up with SurfAid.

SurfAid is an international charitable organization that works in the Mentawai Islands of Indonesia.

The organization’s core mission is to improve the health, well-being, and resilience of remote communities and to further connect them through the beautiful sport of surfing.

Both Natalie and Shona Joy participated in the organization’s mission while together, they strived to make a positive impact.

The Australian beauty modeled the clothing that Shona Joy would then donate to the organization with each garment purchased.

Natalie captioned the post, “Photos vs video? 🤍 Loved shooting for the new @shonajoy swim range 👏🏼 So many beautiful pieces and with each garment sold from the swim collection, a donation of $5 will be made to @SurfAid 🤍 ad.”

Fans came out to fully support the model and her mission as the post secured 6.4k likes, and over 100 expressive fans left supportive comments.