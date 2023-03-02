In honor of Australia’s last official day of summer, it would only seem fitting that Natalie Roser would celebrate the moment in the best way possible.

The 32-year-old model, business owner, and entrepreneur set aside her busy schedule to instead partake in a special end-of-season garden party.

Per usual, Natalie looked phenomenal while she frolicked around the bright green grass and gorgeous palms.

The Aussie was styled in a beautiful minidress that complemented her tanned complexion perfectly.

In one of the shots, Natalie was even seen kneeling close to the grass as she was spotted collecting a handful of shiny silver balls.

The model was kind enough to take her celebratory occasion to Instagram, where she shared the memorable moment in a series of four stunning shots.

Natalie Roser shows off her incredible figure in her garden minidress

In the first slide, Natalie was photographed from the knees up while she sat on the grass next to the gorgeous palms.

The blonde beauty wore a taupe minidress that perfectly hugged her slender physique. The dress featured an array of beautiful brown beads that were used to hold the dress up.

In the last slide, Natalie even provided a close-up shot of the intricate detailing on the back of her dress.

She coordinated the pretty dress with a pair of light brown heels that gave the model a bit more height for her special occasion.

The model added a gold necklace and a pair of flashy gold hoop earrings for her accessories.

For her garden affair, Natalie threw her blonde locks into a loose bun while leaving a couple of small stands on each side of her face.

Her makeup perfectly matched the vibe of the overall fit as she went with a nude smokey eye and some light touches of blush and bronzer across her cheeks. She completed her look by adding a soft pink hue across her lips.

The post was captioned, “Garden party for the last day of summer 🧚‍♀️.”

Natalie Roser teams up with Ark Swimwear

In another recent share, Natalie partnered with Ark Swimwear to search for a new model in Sydney, Australia.

The Aussie even announced to fans that she’d be hanging out on Bondi Beach while Ark Swimwear found the perfect match to fill their new modeling position.

As Natalie shared the news, she wore one of Ark Swimwear’s pink scoop neck bikini tops and styled it with matching, low-rise bottoms.

The model’s long blonde hair was left down for the sunny photoshoot as her wavy locks flowed in the breeze behind her.

Natalie effortlessly glowed as she frolicked around in the beautiful blue ocean while simultaneously promoting one of her favorite swimwear companies.

She further smiled and laughed away as the warm sun beamed down while she looked to be thoroughly enjoying her mini beach getaway.

The post was captioned, “First shoot for 2023 💕 @arkswimwear. Getting ready for their SYDNEY MODEL SEARCH THIS WEEKEND. Head to @arkswimwear for all the details! Come down to Bondi Beach on Sunday the 15th 👏🏼 Hope to see you there! #model #modelsearch.”