Natalie Roser enjoys the scenic ocean views in her teeny bikini. Pic credit: @natalie_roser/Instagram

The Australian beauty Natalie Roser showcased her hourglass figure as she enjoyed a nice run on the beach.

The 32-year-old model shared a stellar clip with her fans as she made quite a splash in her most recent share.

Natalie was captured in slow motion as she walked and then slowly transitioned into a run along the ocean floor.

The young model has always seemed to keep her fans entertained, especially regarding the content on her social media outlets.

Luckily for fans, Natalie was kind enough to share this mesmerizing moment with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

It goes without saying Natalie has proved time and time again that she is a queen when it comes to the latest and greatest fits and fashion.

Natalie Roser provides fans with two incredible views

Natalie shared a lovely mid-motion clip as she gracefully ran in her matching bikini set.

The model was captured wearing Auguste The Label’s bikini set, featured in their newest collection.

The set included beautiful multi-colored flower prints that were scattered amongst both pieces.

The top was a classic fit, featuring two thin spaghetti straps wrapped up and around her neck.

The bottoms were a high-waisted fit that came up to her mid-torso. The bikini set looked stunning on Natalie, as this specific style complimented her physique perfectly.

The model then wore her blonde locks parted down the middle as her natural waves flowed elegantly down her body.

Natalie accessorized with some simple good hoop earrings as she went with a more natural, sun-kissed face.

She simply captioned the post, “My favorite piece from the new @augustethelabel collection 💛🌴 ad.”

Natalie Roser is a proud Alo ambassador

In another recent post, Natalie shared a picture of herself wearing one of her favorite athletic brands, Alo Yoga.

Alo is a high-end clothing company based out of Los Angeles and specializes in athletic wear and loungewear.

Natalie has worked with Alo a handful of times as she’s a huge supporter of the company and its overall mission.

The model smiled from ear to ear in the photographs while sporting a complete pink athletic set.

She styled in Alo’s baby pink sports bra along with their matching high-waisted shorts. Both pieces featured a pretty ribbed texture as the ensemble accentuated Natalie’s flawless curves.

She accessorized with a pretty gold necklace and an array of small dainty rings.

Natalie chose a more natural look for the shots, as her glowing face was completely free of makeup.

She captioned the post, “I’m in training for my Christmas lunch 🥧🍗🍞🧀 @alo #aloambassador.”

Fans can now purchase this fabulous set from Alo’s website and browse their latest winter collections, including their latest Dark Plum drop.