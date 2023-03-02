Natalie Roser has something to celebrate as she appeared on the cover of Series Magazine, of which she is the editor.

The Australian model struck a pose for the March issue, which featured her bronzed physique in nothing but a rose pink sheet. She lifted one leg gracefully, pointing her toes and looking like a ballet dancer.

Ever the professional model, Natalie stared at the camera with an intense look as her blonde hair fell down her shoulders in natural-looking beach waves.

Her makeup looked fresh and youthful, with light eye makeup and a bit of pink lipgloss that added a glowing appearance to her flawless skin.

Natalie posed in what looked like a rustic beach house full of antique furniture, wicker rocking chairs, and a large table.

The whole cover had a natural vacation vibe and practically radiated summer weather despite the cold winter temperatures most of the world finds itself in.

Series is a digital art magazine, and the about page claims it “provides creatives with the ability to create, and our members the ability to enjoy our work. Series Mag features collaborations from the best photographers with the industries most alluring models.”

On top of her editorial duties at Series magazine, Natalie always makes time to share her outfit inspiration and a bit of sunshine for those who don’t live in a beach climate.

Natalie Roser recently posed for It’s Now Cool, an Australian swimwear brand

She recently endorsed It’s Now Cool, a swimwear brand based in Australia that has several incredibly bright and colorful bikinis and more simple styles in basic colors.

Natalie Roser shared a video of herself strutting up the beach in a basic black bikini that featured high-waisted bottoms. The ensemble is part of the new Contour collection on the site and is made for those who want something a little more athletic while also acting as shapewear.

The pieces are made with compression lycra and non-roll edges, making it easy to play a little volleyball on the beach or swim in the water without a swimsuit going up places you don’t want it.

In the clip, Natalie appeared in the Contour High Waist Pant in Black, though it’s also available in white and leopard print. Also available is the matching crop top for the same price.

Natalie modeled a black one-piece swimsuit for It’s Now Cool

The new Contour collection offers one-piece swimsuits, boy shorts, and bikini styles.

Natalie appeared in a black one-piece swimsuit on the It’s Now Cool Instagram page, showing off her toned figure. They described the collection as “Multi functioning Swimwear + Activewear + Shapewear.”

Of course, on the more colorful side, the It’s Now Cool brand recently dropped some fun bikinis in blue leopard print, tie-dye, and bright tropical print. Those can all be found under New Arrivals on the website.