Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied celebrate 10 years together

Today is a joyous day for Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied because the two are celebrating a decade of love.

Natalie shared a black-and-white photo of the couple and included a heartfelt caption about her man.

The picture featured Benjamin and Natalie hand-in-hand as the Bordeaux native looked lovingly at his woman. Benjamin looked sharply dressed in all black, while Natalie stunned in a strapless gown with a huge smile across her face.

She posted the photo on her Instagram for her 8.2 million followers to celebrate her love and she received more than 150k likes for the post. Similarly, Benjamin shared a tribute to his wife on his Instagram Story.

Although Natalie and Benjamin keep a relatively low profile as a couple, neither is afraid to show love for their partner in a public way with occasional social media posts.

The caption, read, “Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…”

Natalie Portman’s fairytale romance with Benjamin Millepied

Natalie and Benjamin are both entertainers in the public eye. While Natalie is a famous actress, Benjamin is a French dancer and choreographer who met Natalie on the set of Black Swan in 2009.

Natalie starred as a ballerina, and Benjamin was tasked with training the actress for the role. The chemistry between the two was unmistakable, and a year later, Natalie was pregnant.

Natalie and Benjamin wed in a beautiful ceremony at a residence in Big Sur, California on August 4, 2012.

The Thor: Love and Thunder actress shares two children with Benjamin, a son named Aleph, 11, and a daughter named Amalia, 5.

Natalie Portman discusses working with Benjamin Millepied

Natalie and Benjamin worked well together on the Black Swan, so when the two decided to team up again for Vax Luxe in 2018, it was not a great surprise.

Natalie told PEOPLE, “It was really fun because I think he knows me so well, and what my strengths and weaknesses are in dancing, that he was really able to create choreography very seamlessly and quickly because we had very little time.”

She continued, “So it was very convenient that he knew me so well and that he’s as talented as he is.”

Natalie shared, “It was fun to get to watch him create because I don’t often watch him in the studio. Just to see the ease and the expertise that he has, and of course with different kinds of dance too, was really, really stunning.”

As for Natalie’s solo career, Thor: Love and Thunder arrived in theaters last month.