Brazilian model Natalia Garibotto sent temperatures soaring during a night in Miami.

Natalia — who became famous when the Pope liked one of her Instagram posts — was on board for ladies’ night at Mayami in Miami’s artistic Wynwood neighborhood.

The stunning brunette shared some photos from her night out in her Instagram Story.

For her evening of dinner, dancing, and drinks, Natalia brought the heat in a white-hot minidress.

Natalia shared a couple of snaps of herself inside the venue, posing underneath an archway created by wooden beams and surrounded by palm trees and fluorescent lighting.

In her first snap, Natalia looked to the side, allowing her curvy physique and sensational ensemble to steal the show.

Brazilian beauty Natalia Garibotto is white-hot in a corset minidress for ladies’ night

Natalia’s Kalila minidress by MESHKI featured a corset design with lace trim detailing, underwire construction, and a crisscross lace-up tie in the center.

The cut of the dress accentuated Natalia’s jaw-dropping curves, and its beautiful ivory shade complemented her bronzed skin tone.

Natalia carried an asymmetrical Dior saddle bag with a pink and white design. She wore her brown hair down in a center part with voluminous waves cascading over her shoulders.

Natalia rocked a white corset minidress for an event in Miami. Pic credit: @nataagataa/Instagram

The South American beauty got playful in another slide as she ran her fingers through her hair with a smile. The minidress’s thigh-skimming length allowed Natalia to show off her shapely, gym-honed quads.

To accessorize her look, Natalia kept her jewelry simple, with a few delicate gold chains, a couple of matching bracelets, and an electric blue manicure.

Natalia got playful in another snap and tagged her stylist. Pic credit: @nataagataa/Instagram

The Instagram sensation rocked a glowy makeup look with flirty lashes, shimmery lip balm, and rosy cheeks. Natalia tagged her stylist, Florencia A. Rodi, in the second photo, who was responsible for her chic ensemble.

Natalia’s rigorous fitness regimen helps her maintain her enviable curves

With 3.4 million followers on Instagram, it’s no secret that Natalia’s curvy figure is her main selling point. Natalia is serious about her fitness routine, and it shows.

On her secondary Instagram page, @itsnatagatabtch, Natalia often shares videos of herself putting in the work at the gym.

Natalia’s most recent workout session focused on her entire body, including her arms, abs, and glutes. Clad in a pink sports bra and black leggings with sheer cutouts, she leaned forward on a situp bench to perform reverse crunches at the beginning of her video.

Next, Natalia put her upper arms and back to work on the lat pulldown machine. Natalia performed her reps slowly and carefully, showing off her excellent form and technique.

Natalie moved to the squat bar next for some deadlifts to work her glutes before the video ended.

The IG Reel, set to the song Invincible by Pop Smoke, was captioned, “You sick of my workouts yet.” Clearly, Natalia isn’t sick of her workouts yet, and likely won’t be any time soon, especially since they help her maintain her enviable curves.