Nastia Liukin is an absolute luminary when it comes to her incredible fashion taste and overall wardrobe essentials.

In her latest share, the Olympian demonstrated just that.

Nastia looked like an absolute queen as she was styled in all-pink for her special pickleball practice.

Without a doubt, the gymnast looked effortlessly stunning as she twirled and spun around in her pretty, pleated ensemble.

The Russian beauty was captured standing in the mirror in her lofty, modern-styled space while she prepared and further got ready for her date.



Nastia was kind enough to share the moment with her fans as she took to Instagram with a special post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nastia Liukin is stunning in her pretty pink attire

Nastia has proven herself as a crafty and rather skilled individual when it comes to putting the perfect wardrobe essentials together.

In this short video clip, the athlete proved that once again.

Nastia was styled in a gorgeous, pink-pleated miniskirt that was designed by Frankie’s Bikinis.

She went on to add a matching pink cropped top that was also created by Frankie’s Bikinis.

To keep the pink aesthetic going, the gold medalist decided to go ahead and add a pink, Tactical Fleet hat that she tucked her hair into.

She completed the cutesy fit by wearing a pair of Athletic Propulsion Labs shoes and some pink and white SKIMS socks.

For her pickleball date, Nastia went with a more natural-looking face, as she wore little to no makeup.

Her long, blonde hair was tucked into her pink hat and perfectly flowed down her back.

As expected, Nastia coordinated the whole fit with a pink and white striped pickleball racket that she held in her hand by the end of the clip.

She captioned the post, “pickleball date 💕 @bens_there — everything linked in my @shop.ltk post! pink hat: @tactical_fleet pickleball racquet: @recesspickleball skirt + top: @frankiesbikinis socks: @skims sneakers: @apl.”

Nastia Liukin promotes Zara

In another recent share, the athlete was more than happy to share her “Sunday fun day” fit while she promoted one of her favorite clothing brands, Zara.

Nastia has worked with Zara a handful of times in the past as she continues to style in their trendy and stylish clothes.

For this look, Nastia got ready in her spacious room while she styled in an all-neutral-toned fit.

The gymnast wore a baggy, cream, and taupe-colored skirt that fell to her ankles.

She styled the skirt with a matching, taupe-colored sweater that was cropped and perfectly accentuated Nastia’s toned physique.

To complete the look, the Olympian rocked a pair of Zara’s neutral-toned boots that provided her with a little extra height for her Sunday look.

She captioned the post, “a wholesome Sunday little fit, all @zara 💕.”

Nastia Liukin created a new studio for her upcoming podcast

Nastia recently took to her Instagram with an exciting announcement that she had just turned one of her bedrooms into her new podcast studio.

The gymnast shared the announcement as an Instagram Reel while she took fans along with her on her transformational journey.

Nastia hinted at the fact that she would be starting a new podcast soon in connection to her already-formed Muse Collection community on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “welcome to the @themusecollective ✨ this room was a labor of love – turning a bedroom into my new podcast studio – which btw, stay tuned… coming very very soon 🎙️.”

Fans should follow both Nastia along with her therapeutic space on Instagram, The Muse Collective. This will help fans keep up to date with the latest announcements and, more importantly, the official release date for her first podcast episode.