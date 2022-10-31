Nastia Liukin arrives at the 6th Annual Gold Meets Golden Event in January 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Nastia Liukin stunned her 1.1 million Instagram followers as she posed wearing a bodycon black dress this week.

The Russian-born former gymnast wore a black ruched dress with sheer paneling as she posed at home, showing off her slim figure and long legs.

The dress, designed by Mugler, also featured cut-out details and an asymmetric hem.

Nastia paired her sexy look with a pair of nude heels with diamante straps by Aquazurra and a stack of sparkling earrings and ear cuffs.

She wore her short blonde hair slicked back and added a track from Taylor Swift’s new album to soundtrack the video.

She wrote as a caption, “But on the weekends, I don’t dress for friends 🎶 (also: forgot I had this sitting in my drafts so, last post in this outfit promise) @muglerofficial.”

Nasta Liukin throws an Alice In Wonderland themed birthday bash

One good thing about having a birthday so close to Halloween is you always get to throw the best parties. Nastia, whose birthday is October 30, went all out for her 33rd birthday this weekend, throwing an Alice In Wonderland-themed extravaganza.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For her Alice look, she wore a plunging light blue bodysuit encrusted with crystals, paired with black and white knee-high socks and a hooped skirt covered in trinkets and roses.

She credited New York-based designer Jeffrey Kelly with the design.

After the party, Nastia shared a carousel of photos, posing with her friends and family, and wrote, “WELCOME TO WONDERLAND ✨🍄🃏🐛♠️🌹🕯️🦋🫖🎩🐰 After last year’s party Nolan (@bottegadeflores) and I looked at each other and said “how do we top that”… and I * think * we may have done just that 🤭 THE best night with all of my favorite people. Thank you thank you thank you to each of you who came to celebrate and came as anything but yourselves 🎩.”

Nastia Liukin arrives at her birthday party in style via Avondale Group

The birthday girl always has to arrive at her party in style, and that’s just what Nastia did for her Alice In Wonderland-themed birthday bash.

Working with vehicle dealership Avondale Group, Nastia posted a video of herself wearing an all-black outfit and twirling in front of a black matte Mercedes 4×4, before emerging from the back of the car, fully ready in her Alice costume.

She used the song Alice In Wonderland by Joanna Wang and captioned the post, “Arrived at ✨ WONDERLAND ✨ with a little help from @avondaledealerships 🌹🕯️🐰🃏🍄🎩🫖🐛🦋.”

If only getting around was that easy!