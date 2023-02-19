Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin was a vision in a recent Get Ready With Me (GRWM) video where she also encouraged the return of a polarizing fashion trend.

The stunning blonde shared the video on social media with her 1.1 million followers as she gave them all a behind-the-scenes look as she prepared to take on her day.

As it turned out, Nastia’s outfit featured a throwback to a once massively popular fashion craze – the skort.

For those who don’t know or who have been living under a rock, a skort is a combination of a skirt and shorts.

The garments look like skirts from the outside but boast a comfortable pair of shorts underneath.

Not only can the garments be miles more comfortable since they eliminate the possibility of a wardrobe malfunction, but they’ve also been worn by tennis stars and other athletes for decades.

Nastia Liuken stuns in a pleated miniskirt and cropped jacket combo as she films a fun GRWM and calls for the comeback of skorts

In the video shared to her Instagram, Nastia begins by adding a beige, cropped jacket to match her pleated miniskirt.

The jacket is added on top of a formfitting black sports bra with thin straps.

Adding the long-sleeved jacket to her outfit took Nastia’s look to a whole different level.

She then added a pair of black platform combat boots to the look before kicking up a leg to show off the final ensemble.

Nastia’s hair was pulled up and entirely away from her face in a high and elegant bun.

Her makeup and accessories were both kept at a minimum as her bold fashion choice stole center stage.

In her caption for the post, Nastia credited her full outfit noting her skort and top both came from Zara while her boots were a pair from clothing brand Ganni.

“Ps can we make skorts cool again??” she added.

Nastia promotes furniture company and credits them with helping her build ‘mood pockets’ for her home

Though Nastia is an Olympic gold medalist, she has also found great success as a social media influencer, and with an Instagram following of over 1 million, Nastia is the perfect partner for brands, including Eternity Modern.

The furniture company built its brand around creating “a collection of favorite mid-century modern classics” that they claim are curated just for their customers.

Taking to her own social media, Nastia shared that with the help of Eternity Modern, she’s been able to furnish her dream home and create what she calls “mood pockets” throughout her home.

According to Nastia, these spaces create the perfect environment of “airiness and serenity.”

In the post’s caption, Nastia wrote, “Creating mood pockets in my home is one of my favorite things. Our living room is a little pocket of airiness and serenity and I love it so much 🕊️.”