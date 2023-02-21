Nastia Liukin is an all-around talented and kind-hearted soul who loves sharing her iconic looks with her fans on social media.

The Olympic gymnast is quite the mastermind in putting the perfect look together; her latest fit was the perfect demonstration of just that.

Nastia effortlessly made heads turn again as she was styled in the perfect pink ensemble.

The Russian beauty glistened in the natural light as she modeled her glitzy fit in her lofty space.

To make the short clip even more mesmerizing, Nastia added the ambient version of Rihanna’s song Umbrella over the video.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As expected, the gymnast didn’t hesitate to share this fit, as she uploaded the video onto her Instagram feed.

Nastia Liukin is effortlessly glowing in her glitzy, vibrant-colored ensemble

In the post, Nastia donned a matching pink set embellished with many gems and diamonds.

For the top, the athlete wore a corset-like top embellished with glitzy gems and featured two diamond-embedded straps. The stunning top came to a point at the bottom, which highlighted Nastia’s toned torso.

The Olympian coordinated the top with matching dress pants for her other wardrobe essentials. The high-waisted, bell-bottom pants featured a small cutout design along each leg that had a gorgeous strip of diamonds across the top.

Both pieces were designed by Area, whom she tagged in the caption.

She went on to accessorize with a silver necklace and an assortment of silver earrings that traveled along her ears.

To complete this iconic fit, Nastia decided to pull her blonde hair back into a tight bun that rested along her head. She wore a light pink, shimmery eyeshadow, some bronzer, and a glossy pink shade across her lips.

She captioned the post, “top + pants: @area 💎💕 just a little pink moment because the #NastiaCup is THIS WEEK!!!!!!!”

Nastia Liukin teams up with Galore to be featured on the cover of their Fearless Issue

In another recent Instagram post, Nastia Liukin encapsulated her exemplary skillset and effortless beauty in one photo as she was the new face for the January cover of Galore Magazine.

While she impressively posed with her hands in the air, the gymnast styled in a huge, extravagant dress that was the perfect fit for the photo shoot.

The gymnast was photographed wearing a pink, show-stopping gown with giant puffed sleeves covering half her arms.

The trim of the dress also incorporated the same texture and pattern that the sleeves did, which was a beautifully puffed and ruched look.

Her makeup coincided with the dress perfectly as she wore a hot-pink eyeshadow and matching blush along her cheeks.

The caption read, “First shoot of #2023 with Olympic gold medalist gymnast @nastialiukin for the January cover of @galore !!! This was such a fun day, couldn’t have asked for a better way to start the new year than with this incredible team.”

Nastia Liukin is also a proud partner of Ashley Furniture

In another Instagram share, Nastia happily announced her partnership with Ashley Furniture.

Ashley is a high-end furniture company that specializes in all modern-styled home essentials. It offers various products that will happily suit any buyer’s needs and wants and can also help with design inspiration and further decor assistance.

In the short clip, Nastia was invited to attend a special Ashley Furniture hosted event. During the event, the famous singer Pitbull even made a special appearance.

The Olympian happily danced around in her bright pink ensemble as she expressed her admiration for the furniture company.

Nastia was seen wearing a bright pink body suit that she paired with some black, high-waisted jeans.

She coordinated the fit with some black, pointed heels while she looked to be having the time of her life.

The caption read, “POV: you’re living out your childhood dreams with @ashleyofficial at a Pitbull concert #HomeOnTour#AshleyPartner. I got to check out this bedroom designed by Ashley, which featured this beautifully upholstered bed with a channeled headboard and a gorgeous accent cabinet with bone inlay detail.”

Fans can now head to Ashley Furniture to learn more about the company and browse its newest collections.