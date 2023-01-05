Nastia Liukin looked amazing in black spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Everyone knows Nastia Liukin is a force to be reckoned with in gymnastics, but she’s taking her athletic abilities (and super-sculpted physique!) to the next level on FOX’s new hit show, Special Forces.

The five-foot-three Olympic athlete reached far beyond her comfort zone when she agreed to be featured on the show, which tests the limits of different types of celebrities to see who can survive the grueling missions.

She looked absolutely gorgeous standing in the desert in a skintight black spandex set with her blonde locks slicked back in a low bun.

Another photo showed her courageously striking a perfect arabesque on the edge of a massive cliff.

Nastia shared excitement just two days before the show’s premiere, saying she had no idea what she was getting herself into when she signed up.

Still, another portion of the caption read, “my life was forever changed from this journey, and I am so grateful to have met 15 amazing people (and our 4 incredible directing staff) that quickly turned to friends, and even quicker, family – brothers + sisters – for the rest of my life 🙏🏼.”

Nastia Liukin stunned on the cover of Galore magazine in hot pink

Given her new life ventures, Nastia was the perfect person to grace the cover of Galore magazine’s fearless issue.

The 33-year-old celebrated gymnast rocked a billowing hot pink gown with ruffled edges and puffy sleeves.

The wind blew up her skirt, revealing black undies and sculpted legs hidden below.

Nastia threw both arms overhead in a triumphant, powerful pose, her makeup mimicking the garment’s rosy hue.

Nastia Liukin shared beach workout in spandex with booty bands

Nastia hit the beach looking like an absolute goddess for a fun workout with fitness entrepreneur Kira Stokes.

The blonde bombshell sported black spandex leggings with a matching sports bra for the sandy sweat sesh.

Set to the timeless tune Island in the Sun by Weezer, the dynamic duo could be seen using booty bands to work every inch of their bodies.

Of course, as a trained athlete, Nastia is no stranger to exercise, and she’s certainly not afraid to share her favorite workouts with fans on social media.

She captioned the motivational share, “🫶 Sometimes less is more…. No caption even necessary. Just true happiness when your soul is filled with everything you need @kirastokesfit @nastialiukin.”

Regarding her healthy diet, Nastia has praised juice cleanses for a quick pick-me-up, saying her favorite combination is “Kale, spinach, celery, parsley, ginger. If I feel like I want it a little sweeter, I put in apples.”

She added, “I’ve never been too into junk food, like chips and stuff, but I do love dark chocolate. I try to tell myself, you know, a little bit is always good for you!”