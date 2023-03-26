Nastia Liukin turned up the fashion to show off some amazing creations.

The gymnast sported a white button-up minidress that featured a high, collared neckline, short sleeves, and a few large pockets. It was embellished with dark navy blue stitching.

She hooked a small black coin purse to her dress in a belt-like fashion. She posed with both her arms across her chest and proved that she could carry a purse hands-free.

Nastia elevated her look with black heels that were decorated with a black rectangular shape in the front of the pointed closed toe.

The athlete accessorized the outfit with shiny stud earrings along with a couple of shiny silver bracelets.

She styled her bright blonde hair up but let the long and wavy long locks tumble in a luscious waterfall down her head and behind her back. Nastia’s makeup was lovely, with pink lips, dark lashes, and bronzed cheeks.

The Olympian also included other pics of the incredible creations, which showed a lot of stunning floral artwork.

Nastia captioned the post, “just me + lots of insanely cool creations by @bottegadeflores + my @newbottega 💕.”

Nastia Liukin models for Gigi C

Nastia clearly has an eye for fashion, and fashion-forward brands have taken notice.

The five-time Olympic medalist partnered up with Gigi C to model in one of their cute swimsuits.

She looked incredible in the turquoise swimsuit with a large cutout in the back and short sleeves. The style fitted Nastia perfectly and highlighted her athletic figure.

Gigi C sells a variety of luxury clothing in swimwear, activewear, and loungewear — including the adorable one-piece that Nastia modeled.

Nastia included in the caption of her post, “I *thought* I was getting the perfect little aesthetic morning routine video in my @gigibikinis… instead all I got was a t-rex claw.”

The brand was likely happy with the post, as it earned over 22,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Nastia Liukin embraces her ‘flower girl era’

A quick look at Nastia’s Instagram page will have anyone realize that she adores flowers. Luckily for her, spring is underway, and the flowers are blooming rapidly.

The champion posed beside a field of colorful flowers to show her appreciation for the plants.

She rocked a light blue t-shirt that she tucked into denim jeans. Her hair was pulled half back, and she looked happy to be in the field of her dreams.

The field was filled with bright tulips, and the star captured some other closeups of beautiful plant life outside of the tulip family too.

She captioned her post, which she shared with her 1.1 million followers, “enters flower girl era 🌷.”