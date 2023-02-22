Nastia Liukin said good morning to her followers from her Florida hotel this week.

The Russian-born gymnast and influencer filmed a Instagram Story using the front-facing camera on her phone and chatted to her 1.1 million followers as she wore a yellow and white gingham print bikini that showed off her toned stomach.

The 33-year-old wore a white linen shirt open over her swimsuit and wore a gold pendant necklace by Chanel around her neck.

She appeared to have a glowing tan but revealed in the video that it was a spray tan that was “a little out of control.”

Nastia wore her long blonde hair scraped back into a bun as she was about to go and lay by the pool.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She revealed that she had had a packing emergency saying, “I literally barely even brought one full outfit,” and that she had purchased her bikini at the hotel gift shop!

Nastia Liukin says “good morning” to her followers. Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Nastia Liukin stuns in a pink look by Area

After her packing mishap, Nastia seemed to get it together the following night when she shared a video wearing a stunning bright pink ensemble.

She wore a sparkling heart-shaped camisole by Area, with crystallized straps that cut away at the sides and showed off her slim waist.

Nastia took her fuchsia look one step further and paired her top with matching pink tailored pants that featured a slash detail with a crystal trim.

She shared the video, which received over 2500 likes, and wrote in the caption, “top + pants: @area 💎💕 just a little pink moment because the #NastiaCup is THIS WEEK!!!!!!!”

Nastia referred to the Nastia Cup, which is the annual gymnastics competition she holds in the US each year and has done so since 2009.

Nastia Liukin shares her fitness tips

Nastia has a figure to die for and works hard to stay in peak shape. She shared her fitness routine with Today back in July 2021.

She admitted she doesn’t often lift weights and if she has to get in shape fast, running is her chosen method. She said, “The most effective for me is running, though it’s not my favorite. But if I need to get in shape quickly, I need to run. If I do weights, it’s probably very light weights, five to ten pounds, no more than that.”

Nastia also revealed that she tries to eat as cleanly as possible and avoids carbs apart from brown rice and quinoa.

But she says the secret to feeling great is green juices and shared the recipe for her favorite, “I don’t necessarily do green juice cleanses for a week long, but if I’m not feeling that great, I’ll just do a one or two day juice cleanse, and it will just pick me right back up. Kale, spinach, celery, parsley, ginger. If I feel like I want it a little sweeter, I put in apples.”