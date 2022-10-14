Nastia Liukin looks gorgeous for a day at the winery. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/David Acosta/Image Press Agency

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin looked autumnal chic in a breathtaking vineyard.

The gymnast shared a video of her fall date. The video began on her balcony with the gymnast getting ready and buttoning up her tight denim pants.

Nastia paired the dark jeans with a gorgeous black blouse with a cutout shoulder. The blonde beauty adjusted the top and pulled down the left side to reveal more of her shoulder.

Her turtleneck top had sheer black sleeves that showed off her toned arms.

The shirt featured a zigzag pattern of sheer and solid black material. Nastia stayed on theme by accessorizing with a zigzag silver ear cuff.

The athlete wore neutral shades of makeup with some pink lipgloss.

The Olympic medalist seems to prefer ethical outfits. Nastia previously stunned in a vegan leather look.

Nastia Liukin wines and dines

Nastia’s video zoomed out to reveal her walking in a sunny vineyard.

The Russian-born athlete wore her bleach-blonde hair slicked back. She layered with a flowing black and purple shawl that hung past her knees. It featured ruffles down the neckline and opened in the front.

Nastia carried a large black bag with gold embellishments for the occasion. She gave major fall vibes in her suede black heeled boots and her jeans walking through the vineyard alongside her boyfriend, Ben.

Ben wore a navy blue sweater over a thinly striped red and white polo shirt. He smiled for a selfie with his girlfriend.

The couple filmed some shots of the scenery and bottles of wine near the hillside.

Nastia showed off her look again in a quick mirror selfie in the hotel lobby alongside her boyfriend.

The video ended with a final panoramic of the sunset over the winery.

Nastia Liukin enjoys fall with her boyfriend

It seems the 32-year-old has been spending lots of quality time with her boyfriend lately.

Nastia currently lives in Dallas and recently documented a day at the Texas State Fair.

While there, she showed off the airbrushed pink and purple T-shirts she got with her name and her boyfriend’s name on them.

Nastia shared another mirror selfie with Ben last week. She seemed happy to be doing all the festive and spooky “October things” together.

Nastia was previously engaged to former hockey player Matt Lombardi. The couple called it quits about two years ago and split amicably.