Nastia Liukin sizzled in several bikinis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/RE/Westcom/StarMaxWorldwide

Nastia Liukin was born to be blonde, but as a few recent bikini pics show, she can also pull off brunette like an absolute goddess.

The 33-year-old Olympic medalist shared a carousel of sizzling photos from last year, looking like a totally different person with her once-dark chocolate locks.

While a few snaps showed her rocking a tiny lavender bikini on the beach with an oversized sun hat, others included an even more revealing black swimsuit with a shiny visor and open white shirt.

Oh, but that’s not all. There was also a curve-hugging red and gold dress and another ensemble featuring patchwork jeans paired with a white crop top and red accessories.

Nastia completed the share with a fashionable boomerang alongside her friend, hair and makeup done to the nines.

She captioned the photo dump, “this day last year, i was frolicking on the beach — as a brunette — with @brittrix 💕.”

Nastia Liukin traded in her spandex for camo to promote Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Nastia pushed beyond her comfort zone for an appearance on FOX’s new series, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The show puts all different types of celebrities through challenging training exercises under grueling conditions to see who can survive.

The stunning Russian gymnast could be seen trading in her skintight spandex set for a camouflage ensemble and combat boots.

Set to the tune of …Ready For It? by Taylor Swift, Nastia captioned the share, “are YOU ready for it??? (I sure was NOT ready for what we were about to walk into moment after I filmed this + turned in my phone (name, belongings, extensions and all 🤣).”

She also included details on how her fans can watch the debut episode on January 4 at 8/7c on FOX.

Nastia Liukin embraced her “true authentic self” for comfy New Years share

Nastia kept it real (like, really real) for an end-of-the-year share that showed her indulging in some tasty Chick-fil-A.

The blonde bombshell sported a fuzzy bucket hat with a teddy bear jacket to the fast food restaurant, giving the camera a cheeky stare as she opened another dipping sauce.

A quick scroll to the right showed Nastia taking an epic tumble down a hill while sledding, but notably, she managed to keep her headband and sunglasses on!

“closing out the year being my true authentic self 🫠🙃,” she captioned the candid snap.

Of course, as a dedicated athlete, Nastia can afford to eat whatever she wants, but she prefers to stick to a healthy diet.

She outlined her typical meals during an interview with Today, saying, “A lot of protein, a lot of vegetables, a lot of greens. I don’t really eat too many carbs, and if I do, it’s brown rice or quinoa. And I really love green juices. I don’t necessarily do green juice cleanses for a week long, but if I’m not feeling that great, I’ll just do a one or two day juice cleanse, and it will just pick me right back up.”