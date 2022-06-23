Nastia Liukin flaunts gymnast body in skintight swimsuit

Nastia Liukin on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is flaunting her gold medal body in a cut-out and skintight swimsuit as she stuns from a balcony.

The former athlete, 32, continues to turn heads despite having retired back in 2012, and her 1.1 million Instagram followers have been lapping up her Tuesday share.

Nastia Liukin stuns with gold medal body in swimwear

Posting vacation snaps from Miami, Florida earlier this week, Nastia sizzled from her hotel balcony as she peeked her view and offered fans another one.

Showing off her ultra-toned legs and trim waist, Nastia modeled a blue, purple, and green bathing suit with a complicated and chopped-up design. Fans saw the blonde’s flat stomach and slim shoulders, with Liukin also flaunting the tan she has as a year-round deal.

Nastia posed overlooking a hotel block with glass windows and swish balconies. She wore her blonde locks swept into a low bun, then going for a balcony lounge and quick selfie, taking in the beachfront setting.

Emojis including a palm tree, butterfly, heart, and rocket captioned the gallery.

Not long after, the Moscow native sent fans some “summer vibes” as she posed in a likewise stunning swimsuit and fun straw hat from the beach. The five-time Olympic medalist is a true shorefront lover, although her Dallas, Texas base doesn’t exactly offer the beach lifestyle. Liukin adores Hawaii and regularly spends winters at her snowy Montana cabin. Earlier this year, she soaked up the wellness perks of a jungle retreat in Costa Rica.

Nastia Liukin stays in shape by hating junk food

Sometimes, you don’t need to try. Liukin has revealed that she is naturally drawn to healthy foods, last year telling Today:

“I’ve never been too into junk food, like chips and stuff, but I do love dark chocolate. I try to tell myself, you know, a little bit is always good for you! I do like cookies, or frozen yogurt. My favorite is they have almond-milk ice cream now — I try not to do too much dairy, so that’s always a good replacement.” The 2008 all-around champion, now fronting Gonna Need Milk as she promotes the old-fashioned protein source, added:

“I don’t necessarily do green juice cleanses for a week long, but if I’m not feeling that great, I’ll just do a one or two day juice cleanse, and it will just pick me right back up.” Her go-to juice is all greens: “Kale, spinach, celery, parsley, ginger. If I feel like I want it a little sweeter, I put in apples.”