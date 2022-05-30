Nastia Liukin flaunts gymnast body in bikini sunbathe

Nastia Liukin takes a selfie. Pic credit: @nastialiukin/Instagram

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is showing off her super-fit body for a weekend sunbathe. The 32-year-old Russian-born star stripped down to a cute bikini over Memorial Day weekend, posting two shots for her 1.1 million followers and going snappy with her caption.

Nastia is based in Dallas, TX. Having spent much of Spring building up to a Hot Girl Summer, she’s now living it.

Nastia Liukin stuns in weekend bikini sunbathe

Opening from a sandy beach and at sunset, the 2008 all-around champion posed, enjoying the view and flaunting her super-slim figure in a two-tone bikini in blue and white.

Going high-waisted and with a classy hoop clasp detail, Nastia sat on the golden sands in shades, slightly folding a leg and driving fans to swipe.

Waist-deep in waters for her second photo, the Volition partner showcased her trim waist and sense of fun as she ditched the posing for something more active, but she kept a little mystery by not tagging a location.

Nastia did, however, tell fans that she’s “on location.”

Nastia’s figure-flaunting snaps aren’t always smooth sailing. In 2020, the gymnast made headlines for an anorexia storm; as a fan asked her how she feels about promoting “borderline anorexia looking bodies.” Liukin clapped right back.

Nastia Liukin defends body amid anorexia storm

Shutting down the troll, the Moscow native wrote:

“This week I got a DM that really triggered me in so many ways.”

“It made me feel: defeated, p*ssed, sad, annoyed, confused, shocked, and many other feelings. If taking pictures of my OWN body — a body that won me many Olympic medals, a body that I push each day to get stronger, a body that God gave me — is inherently promoting anorexia, then honestly, we’ve gotten to a place in the world where just BEING is offensive,” she added.

Liukin is known for her love of high-protein and healthy foods, but she likewise showcases her love of pizza on Instagram. As to cheat foods overall, it’s ‘listen to your mama’ for the blonde.

“I also remember my mom telling me, “If you want a cookie, have a cookie.” Because then you’re going to get to a point where just like you want ten cookies, and you’re going to eat ten. So allow yourself to have that. Yeah, maybe don’t have a cookie every single day, but if you want one, then have one,” she told The Cut in 2016.