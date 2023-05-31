Nastia Liukin enters ‘gardening era’ in bikini with legs for days

Five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin is ready for summer, and she’s ready to get out in the garden.

The gymnast shared some amazing views from the pool as she soaked up the sun’s rays.

The pool was luxurious enough on its own, with streaming blue water, available seating, and plenty of sun, but Nastia made the picture even more gorgeous.

Standing next to some potted roses, Nastia matched the flowers with her swimwear.

She sported a white bikini with a pink and red floral pattern, highlighting her killer legs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She also stood with a pink hose in her hand, writing in her Instagram caption, “gardening era.”

Nastia Liukin shares her tips for washboard abs

Nastia’s legs frequently steal the show in her photos, but her incredible abs don’t go unnoticed, either.

As a gymnast, there are many workouts that she takes part in to stay in shape, but she has three primary workouts that are aimed at her abs specifically.

The basics for perfect abs? A one-minute plank, 20 side planks on each side, and Russian twists — another 20 on each side.

Of course, that’s not the only thing she does.

She told Today, “The most effective for me is running, though it’s not my favorite. But if I need to get in shape quickly, I need to run.”

As far as strength training, she revealed, “If I do weights, it’s probably very light weights, five to ten pounds, no more than that.”

Nastia Liukin’s diet tips

Of course, working out is only part of the task of staying in tip-top gymnast shape.

In the same interview with Today, Nastia revealed she doesn’t have a specific diet but tries her best to eat as clean as possible.

A lot of her diet includes high-protein meals, vegetables, and “lots of greens.” Along with her greens, she loves green juices and might do a one to two-day juice cleanse if she’s in the mood for it.

Her favorite green juice includes kale, spinach, celery, parsley, and ginger, though she occasionally adds apples for more sweetness.

As for carbs, she doesn’t eat too many, mostly only brown rice or quinoa, but that’s not a main dish in her diet.

Of course, every athlete has a favorite cheat food, and Nastia is no different.

“I’ve never been too into junk food, like chips and stuff, but I do love dark chocolate. I try to tell myself, you know, a little bit is always good for you! I do like cookies, or frozen yogurt. My favorite is they have almond-milk ice cream now — I try not to do too much dairy, so that’s always a good replacement,” she revealed.