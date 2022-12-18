Gymnast Nastia Liukin was pretty in pink as she shared a new video with fans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

All eyes were on talented gymnast Nastia Liukin as she dressed up in an eye-catching black and pink outfit for an important press day.

The five-time Olympic medal gymnast has spent the summer in Jordan filming for the television show, Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test.

The show puts celebrities through their paces as they endure grueling military-style training and documents their efforts to survive the challenge.

Nastia pulled out all the stops for the occasion, donning a seriously unique pair of fuchsia pants.

The tailored pants featured one short leg and one full-length leg with a slit at the ankle for a high-fashion statement moment.

Nastia opted to pair the bright pants with a sheer bodysuit that showed off her skin and a black bra underneath, layered with a black blazer.

She wore sheer tights underneath her pants with an opaque black seam that elongated her leg as it ran from top to bottom.

The talented athlete rocked a pointed patent heel in black on her feet, and she kept her accessories minimal, allowing her show-stopping pants to be the focus.

The Moscow-born beauty shared a video that followed her day as it unfolded, beginning with breakfast followed by a glam session and the many press interviews that took place.

She captioned the post, “the best day with a group of the most wonderful (and all equally talented) human beings I now call FAMILY ❤️ can’t wait for you all to see what we did this summer in Jordan… tune in to watch #SpecialForces JANUARY 4th on FOX.”

Nastia will star alongside many other famous faces, including former Spice Girl Mel B, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Real Housewife of Atlanta, Kenya Moore.

Special Forces: The World’s Toughest Test is set to air on January 4th on FOX.

Nastia Liukin is pretty in pink for partnership with Walmart

Nastia continues to build her social media presence on Instagram, with her profile now home to 1.1 million dedicated followers.

With her rising popularity, she has grabbed the attention of supermarket giant Walmart, partnering with the gymnast to promote their fashion line.

Walmart has become a popular choice for fashionistas who want to keep up with fashion trends without breaking the bank.

She prepared herself for the holiday festivities with the help of the brand, donning an all-pink ensemble.

The dress was sleeveless and featured a halterneck-style neckline, a ruffled high-low hemline, and a flattering trapeze silhouette.

Nastia paired the fun and flirty dress with pink heels decorated with a glitzy silver bow.

Rocking the all-pink party look, Nastia said, “Now THIS is my version of a holiday dress 🎀🎄My whole look is @walmartfashion. RUN to grab this dress before it sells out!! Linked in my stories! #WalmartPartner #WalmartFashion.”

The Scoop Women’s Halter Trapeze Dress is available from Walmart in three color options for $32.

Nastia Liukin dazzles in sequin crop top

Nastia has been rocking majorly festive looks lately, posting a short video clip this week as she sparkled in a sequin-covered outfit.

The Olympian wore a burgundy crop top constructed of countless sequins, showcasing her athletic physique and an extremely toned stomach.

She paired the glitzy top with a matching maxi skirt that hugged her incredible figure tight.

The skirt featured a high slit that allowed Nastia to show off some leg in the dazzling ensemble, perfect for a festive party.

She wore burgundy open-toed heels on her feet to match her party attire that showed off a perfect red pedicure on her toes.

Nastia accessorized the look with glitzy silver jewelry and glamorous curls in her platinum blonde hair.

She captioned the glittering post, “a moment for last night’s look 🌹.”