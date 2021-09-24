Naomi Watts shares hilarious throwback pic of the time she tripped at the SAG awards

Naomi Watts wasn’t afraid to poke some fun at herself for a mishap at the 2015 SAG awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Naomi Watts isn’t afraid to share a slightly awkward pic of herself!

Naomi Watts shared her brush with a face-plant at the 2015 SAG Awards

The King Kong actress, 52, posted a throwback pic of the exact moment she tripped on Emma Stone’s long gown at the 2015 SAG awards and the photo is incredibly comical.

The snap shows Naomi stumbling, her hands flung out by her sides and her face contorted into a surprised grimace.

Behind her, Emma Stone was captured with a look of horror frozen on her face while Amy Ryan cringed and Edward Norton reached out in an apparent attempt to catch the tumbling actress.

The photo garnered tons of responses from fans and fellow celebs alike as they all seemed to be enjoying a laugh with Naomi.

Actress Kerry Washington replied with a flurry of laughing emojis while others remarked on the comically terrified look on Emma’s face.

Pic credit: @naomiwatts/Instagram

“Emma Stone’s face though!!!” said one person.

Another wrote, “Emma’s face!” with a laughing emoji next to it.

Prior to her uproarious throwback snap, the effortless beauty shared a beautiful pic of her 2021 Emmy’s look which was comprised of a black, strapless gown with a sheer bodice and full-skirted bottom.

A black belt tied the dress together around the middle and Naomi’s cropped blonde hair was tucked elegantly behind one ear.

Some sparkly earrings and a necklace added some pop to the ensemble and the actress’ coral lips provided some color.

Naomi often sends shout-outs to her celeb friends on Instagram

Despite being a busy, in-demand actress, Naomi ensures to take time out to celebrate her friends on Instagram.

She recently sent out some love to her pal Bill Murray for his birthday, sharing a pic of the two of them together with the caption “Happy birthday you handsome devil. It’s your world Bill. We’re all just lucky enough to live in it. X 🎉❤️😈 #legend #billmurray“