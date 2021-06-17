Naomi Watts looks absolutely glowy in latest Instagram video as she demonstrates her two-step makeup routine

Naomi Watts shared her simple makeup routine with fans and the results were envy-inducing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

Naomi Watts gave fans a glimpse of her easy, breezy makeup ritual and the results are totally summer-worthy.

The Diana and King Kong actress, 52, hopped onto Instagram to share a short video as she displayed the two simple products she uses to achieve her gorgeous, dewy look.

Naomi Watts showed off dewy, glowing skin while demonstrating her minimalist makeup routine

With her face already looking like perfection, Naomi had her hair pulled back with blonde tendrils framing her cheeks.

She wore a twilight-blue, flowery top with arm-length sleeves and a button-down, v-neck scoop in the front as she could be seen adorably smiling while turning on her camera to record her quick makeup session.

Naomi first held up a gold-capped, silver tube of Beauty Counter’s dew skin cream which the actress then applied to a small brush and dashed the product across her entire face in less than a minute.

Next, she showed a tiny glass jar of un-coverup concealer from RMS Beauty, lightly tapping the product under her eyes and next to the bridge of her nose before standing back from the camera a little to give one last smile before the video ended.

Earlier this week, Naomi took to Instagram to share a fun beach pic while celebrating World Ocean Day.

The star looked fresh and summery in a two-piece, with matching maroon top and bottoms. An over-sized, straw hat adorned her head as she showed off her chiseled profile while appearing to be laughing.

What projects does Naomi Watts have coming up this year?

The talented actress and mom of two boys with ex Liev Schreiber is set to play a title role in the remake of the Austrian thriller Goodnight Mommy, which has begun filming and should be wrapping up this month.

Naomi will be joined by rising star Sophia Lillis for the film The Burning Season, which is currently in pre-production and has minimal information about it that is available yet.

According to IMDb, the film will star Naomi as scientist June, who brings her daughter, Celia (played by Sophia), to Madagascar on a quest to save an endangered troupe of lemurs putting both mother and daughter’s lives and relationship at risk.

Why did Liev and Naomi break up?

After spending 11 years together the enduring couple announced they were splitting in late 2020.

In a 2016 interview with Esquire magazine, Liev shared details of the first time he officially met Naomi at the 2005 Met Gala. Liev explained that she was the one who pursued him, asking him first to dance and then “chasing (him) outside” to give him her number.

The pair went out for a cupcake date the next day and they managed to stay connected when Naomi returned to L.A. and Liev was still in New York. He revealed that he wrote her tirelessly, jokingly saying, “I think that was it…seduced by email.”

Although never married, the duo seemed to be a symbol of strength in Hollywood where many couples last only a few short months or maybe just over a year before splitting.

Liev is currently dating Taylor Neisen while Naomi was caught enjoying some quality time with her new beau, actor Billy Crudup, earlier this year.